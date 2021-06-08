Recruiting JCPS girls in the tech industry at a new Louisville event





The new event in Louisville aims to attract more girls from diverse backgrounds to technology work. All That Tech Conference for Girls is a technology for new or sophomore JCPS girls. The focus is on showing how to use to create equality in the community. The week-long event was hosted by TECH-Nique, a local non-profit organization focused on bridging racial gaps in the field of computer science. This is more than just a STEM camp, says Alisia McClain, founder of TECH-Nique. This is a place to explore our identity and community through technology. We (black women) are participating as consumers of technology, she added. We don’t necessarily participate as technology creators or technology leaders. The conference will cover topics such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the use of technology in fashion design. It can also be used for social innovation. .. Think of all the social innovations that can be dealt with if all demographics participate in a meaningful way, McLean told WLKY News on Monday. We are the city of Louisville. We are Breona Taylor. It is the city of. Social justice should not be disgusting to us, as we are also the city of Muhammad Ali. Heather Warrell, Executive Administrator for Digital Innovation at JCPS, said the event was in line with its mission to be one of the most innovative cities. She said Monday that she is really pushing the boundaries of what she can offer to give children digital agility so they can compete in this highly competitive workforce. Conference Click here for more information on signing up for.

Louisville, Kentucky —

The new event in Louisville aims to attract more girls from different backgrounds to work in technology.

The All That Tech Conference for Girls focuses on showing fresh or sophomore JCPS girls how to use technology to create equality in the community.

The week-long event was hosted by TECH-Nique, a local non-profit organization focused on bridging racial gaps in the field of computer science.

This is more than just a STEM camp, says Alisia McClain, founder of TECH-Nique. This is a place to explore our identity and community through technology.

We (black women) participate as tech consumers, she added. We are not necessarily as active as tech creators and tech leaders.

The conference will explore topics such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the use of technology in fashion design.

McClain wants young women to recognize that it is also an area that can be used for social innovation.

Think about all the social innovations and all the issues that can be addressed if all demographics participate in a meaningful way, McLean told WLKY News on Monday.

We are the city of Louisville. We are the city of Breona Taylor. Social justice should not be disgusting to us, as we are also the city of Muhammad Ali. Whether undervalued or overvalued, it should be accepted as a group, McLean said.

This content has been imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in different formats or find more information on their website.

Heather Warrell, Executive Administrator for Digital Innovation at the JCPS, said the event was in line with its mission to be one of the most innovative urban school districts in the United States.

We’re actually pushing the boundaries of what we can offer to give our kids digital agility so they can compete in this highly competitive workforce, she said Monday. Told to.

Click here for more information on signing up for the conference.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos