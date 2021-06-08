OnePlus Nord CEO reveals specs and design





OnePlus is doing something distinctly different from other phone makers, especially when it comes to consumer relations and marketing. Attempts to block leaks and insider information have long been stopped, but these days it’s almost impossible. It has become. Instead, they’re trying to stay ahead of these unofficial sources by making fun of their own devices, leaving nothing else to speculate. That’s exactly the same when the CEO of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G unveiled details a few days before the OnePlus Nord CE 5G debuted.

Things have certainly been a bit confusing since OnePlus launched the new Nord series. The original OnePlus Nord was clearly a midrange phone, but with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100, the line went up. I was confused. Even though CEO Carl Pei claims it isn’t, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be even more confusing.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is, of course, positioned as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord N100, but it also has some competition with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. This is achieved by adding 5G to entry-level phones that were previously only 4G and upgrading the screen to a 6.49-inch 90Hz screen for 1080p resolution. This sounds much like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, but with one important difference.

OnePlus is aiming for a price below $ 250 in the US, making the OnePlus Nord N200 5G less expensive than the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The company clearly aims to launch it in the low-priced 5G phone market, which is led by Samsung’s Galaxy A series and some Moto G phones. However, there is also a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. But Pei is still shy about it.

The company’s CEO also showed PCMAG some of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s design, though OnePlus first spotlighted the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be launched in India and Europe this week. I haven’t announced the date yet because I want to.

