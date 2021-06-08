Real-life Elder Scrolls Destruction spellbook





Fans of The Elder Scrolls have created an interesting real-life Destruction spellbook following the design of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim book.

Fans of The Elder Scrolls have brought a small part of the series to life by replicating the Destruction spellbook. In Elder Scrolls games such as Skyrim, you can use books with this symbol to improve your player’s destruction skills. Destruction is one of the basic schools of magic in the franchise, where players have access to many aggressive spells, many of which fall into the elements of fire, frost, or shock. It also provides the main way for spellcasters to deal damage in combat.

Interestingly, the various spellbooks used to raise skill levels in The Elder Scrolls series have creative titles that look like real books, with a brief lore in them. It has been done. Destruction spellbooks and other types of spellbooks also appear in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as books containing a single spell. Players can read books and learn memorized spells. This is the main way to learn new spells in both games. In previous titles such as the fan-popular Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, players most often bought and obtained new spells from NPCs.

Reddit user Amycotic_mark shared some photos of the actual destruction spellbook on the Elder Scrolls subreddit. According to them, they created the book a few years ago and do not give the exact date when the work was created, but the particular design of the book is from Skyrim in the 2011s, slightly narrowing the date. Interestingly, one of the photos shared by Amycotic_mark is actually a book in a secret compartment when you open the book, with a large notch that allows the user to store and hide the items that fit inside. Indicates that there is.

Amycotic_mark, who replied to one of the comments in the post, explained that it took five hours to combine painting canvas, foam board, brown-stained paper, and heat glue to create a spellbook. They also seem to have used wires and fabrics to create magical symbols for book covers and borders, and frontal destruction. The symbols of each magic school in The Elder Scrolls Universe are major. Each title is modified in different ways or to a degree. For example, the destructive magic symbol featured in Amycotic_mark’s book was first introduced in Skyrim and was very different in Oblivion.

In any case, the real-life destruction spellbook by Amycotic_mark is arguably an impressive piece, and it’s even more interesting to turn it into a book in a secret compartment. Despite this long-standing franchise, The Elder Scrolls series remains very popular, especially with the recent release of The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Content Update and The Elder Scrolls VI. Given the expectations for.

