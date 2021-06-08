Equities or ETFs to focus on global digitization and innovation





This year has definitely been one of the big changes. This sentiment is especially true in the technology and financial world. The field of technology, which had already grown at a rapid pace before the pandemic, was thrown into an accelerated frenzy as a result of COVID-19. The systems surrounding businesses and individuals have undergone fundamental changes, creating a wide range of megatrends in many markets.

Given this growth, investors are looking to new technology stocks in areas such as e-commerce and digital software to build their portfolios. US e-commerce revenue in 2020 increased 32% year-on-year to $ 788 billion.

US e-commerce sales from Bloomberg Finance LP Data as of March 31, 2021.

Revenue growth for new technologies is well illustrated through the OShares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS: OGIG).

While many of the big tech and digital companies performed well last year, those with a market capitalization of less than $ 100 billion generated more than 80% of their portfolio returns in 2020. Such good performance may be unsustainable. It was due to an abnormally good condition that was likely or may not recur).

Data as of March 31, 2021. OGIG expense ratio, 0.48%.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the quoted performance data. Because the return on an investment and the value of the principal fluctuate, the investor’s stock may be higher or lower than the original price at the time of redemption. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Visit oshares.com for the latest end-of-month performance. Start date: 6/5/18

December 19, 2020 June 20, 2020 December 2020 OGIG Nasdaq 100 Technology Select Sector

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP data, as of December 31, 2020.

These performance figures show the power of investing in new technologies and focusing on revenue growth. In addition, rule-based approaches like OGIG enable dynamic and adaptable responses that may be important for keeping up with rapid change, as pandemics force companies to change rapidly.

What constitutes a new technology?

New or emerging technologies are digital technologies that improve previous processes. OGIG ETFs track the performance of new technology stocks across five broad categories:

1. Internet conglomerate

2. Digital advertising and social media

3. Retail e-commerce

4. Digital entertainment

5. Enterprise software

By focusing on these five Internet categories, OGIG aims to help traders invest in innovation and digitalization of the global economy. As mentioned earlier, industries such as cloud, digital entertainment, and e-commerce are driving the growth of the technology industry by driving today’s global digitalization.

Revenue growth

Investing in a company whose earnings have been proven or expected to grow is part of a basic investment strategy known as a growth investment. OGIG leverages this strategy through a portfolio of companies with proven or expected revenue growth. For investors and financial professionals who are more interested in stock selection and trading, OGIG provides a kind of shopping list of ideas for companies to consider.

OGIGs Top 10 Holdings (as of 2021/3/31)

Other high-growth stocks in OGIG include DocuSign, Shopify, and Pinterest Inc. Also, recent dynamic additions to ETFs include top cloud companies Palantir and Snowflake.

Pinterest, which falls into the categories of digital advertising and social media, is a classic example of new technology opportunities. It has shown significant performance over the last 12 months and year-to-date, increasing by 379.47% and 12.34%, respectively, as of March 31, 2021.

Last year, the image-sharing app diversified its user base, reaching 459 million users at the end of the year, up 37% year-on-year. Much of Pinterest’s share price growth has to do with expanding the user base. This is partly related to the fact that people spend more time online. However, this growth is not expected to slow soon. One of the notable components of the app is the ability to monetize the user base. The platform, which includes images and Pinterest boards, serves as inspiration for outfits, home decor, weddings, and vacations that lead directly to sales opportunities.

Financial professionals interested in more information can request additional portfolio information here.

Before investing in the OShares ETF Investments Funds, please refer to the prospectus for important information about investment objectives, risks, fees and costs. To get a prospectus that contains this information and other important information, view or download the prospectus at oshares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

Companies involved in Internet technology and e-commerce are exposed to risks associated with rapid technological advances, obsolescence of current products and services, patent expirations, global competition and the constant threat of alternatives. ..

OShares ETF Investments Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with OShares ETF Investments or its affiliates.

The shares of a fund cannot be redeemed individually and the owner of the shares can only purchase or redeem the shares from each fund within the Creation Unit. The trading price of individual stocks traded on the exchange may be below, above, or above the last calculated NAV for such stocks.

Market price returns are usually based on the market price at 4 pm EST (when NAV is usually determined) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded stocks at other times. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the fund at NAV.

Focusing on a particular industry or sector can result in a loss to the fund due to adverse events that could affect that industry or sector. Funds may use derivatives that may carry risks that differ from or exceed the risks associated with more traditional investments. A fund’s focus on dividend stocks carries the risk that such stocks will lose investor support and fall short of market performance. Also, after the fund purchases the securities of such a company, the company can reduce or abolish the dividend.

The return on investments in foreign securities can be more volatile or less than that of investments in US securities. Exposure to foreign securities involves special risks, including political, diplomatic, economic, foreign market and trading risks. In addition, the fund’s investment in other currency-denominated securities can be reduced by fluctuations in the local currency relative to the value of the US dollar, which can affect the return of the fund. See the prospectus for specific risks associated with the fund.

Holding is subject to change and should not be considered investment advice.

