Microsoft’s Xbox, Halo Infinite, Starfield on E3 2021: How to Watch Live

Historically, such a year is a time when the pace of new games accelerates shortly after the launch of the new video game console. Several huge titles will be released this year, including Microsoft’s Halo Infinite.

Xbox makers will discuss a wide range of new games and initiatives at a press conference on Sunday, June 13th at 10am PST at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). As the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held remotely in a live stream, but Microsoft is expected to continue to make a hot announcement for video game consoles. Yes, it means in addition to Halo.

Given that this is being billed as a showcase for Microsoft and Bethesda, it’s likely that Microsoft will reveal Starfield, a brand new space RPG created by Bethesda. Game Studio Microsoft along with ZeniMax Media 75 Acquired for $ 100 million.

The company may also discuss the next big racing game, Forza Horizon 5, built to take advantage of next-generation technology built into the latest Xbox consoles.

This single image of Halo’s hero, Master Chief, was enough to scream fans when a new game was announced last summer.

The company will also discuss its Xbox game streaming service, which is part of its $ 15 / month Xbox Games Pass Ultimate service. Game streaming allows you to stream your games over the Internet, much like you would see on Netflix today.

Microsoft’s press conference will take place online on Sunday, June 13th, at 10am PST. ET / 6 pm (British Summer Time). It’s 3:00 am on June 14th at AEST (sorry, Australia).

Stay up-to-date on all the important announcements of the show and livestream the press conference here, on CNET and on our sister site GameSpot.

Isn’t the new Halo enough? Well, don’t worry. Microsoft has shown a tendency to show off a ton of games, and this year is no exception.

CNET, along with its sister site GameSpot, will feature the all-digitized E3 2021. We’ll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

