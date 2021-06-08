Apple Announces iOS 15: New Features Unveiled





Apple today previewed iOS 15, the next major update to the iPhone. It features new video calling features, improved messages, user status, smart notification overview and more.

Facetime

In iOS 15, FaceTime has support for a new grid view of video and portrait mode. For voice, FaceTime calls now offer Spatial Audio, which makes it sound as if it were coming from where a person is on the screen, and adaptive voice separation for a more natural experience. Is now possible.

In addition, users can now generate shareable links to scheduled video calls and join FaceTime calls from browsers on Android and Windows devices.

FaceTime’s Share Play allows users to sync music, videos, and movies into calls and share their screens. SharePlay works on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and you can use the shared play control to play, pause, or move on to anyone in the call. SharePlay is also available as an API for integrating with third-party apps such as Disney +, HBO Max, and TikTok.

notification

iOS 15 notifications have been redesigned with contact photos and a large app icon. Added a notification summary that displays notifications based on how users interact with your app and their priorities.

focus

iOS 15 offers a new user status called “Focus”. Focus filters notifications and apps based on what the user wants to focus on. The user can create a custom focus or select the suggested focus. Users can also create a home screen page that contains apps and widgets that are applied at the moment of focus to show only related apps.

Of the user[フォーカス]Or[応答不可]If the status blocks incoming notifications, the status is[メッセージ]Will be visible to other users.

Photo

Photos has a “live text” feature that allows the user to highlight and select the text in the image. Live Text also works with other apps such as Apple News.

In iOS 15, “Photos” will also appear in the spotlight search, allowing you to add Apple Music songs to your “Photos” memories. Memory mixes are synced with videos and images and can be user-configured with smartly selected songs from Apple Music.

wallet

iOS 15 adds additional types of keys to the wallet app, such as corporate badges, hotel room keys, and home smart lock keys.

Wallet also supports ID cards in the United States. Users can simply scan their ID and add it to the wallet app.weather

The Weather app features a completely new design, a full-screen in-app map, and a new background animation that reflects the position of the sun. The new design has been conditionally modified and notifications can emphasize the start and stop of rain and snow.

map

The map has a globe view and a more detailed 3D view of the city, including a new night mode. To assist city drivers, there are new road details such as turning lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings.

More information is displayed in the transit view, allowing the map to automatically track during the transit route, alert you when to get off, and provide more detailed directional information.

In iOS 15, when the user holds the iPhone over, the map will generate an accurate location to show the detailed walking path in augmented reality.

Safari

Safari features a brand new design with easy-to-access controls. There’s a new compact tab bar that floats at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to swipe between tabs. There are also tab groups that make it easy for users to access from any device at any time. For the first time, Safari on iPhone also supports extensions and a customizable start page.

Other features

iOS 15 also offers voice search in Safari, drag-and-drop between apps, and the new Memoji outfit. Messages provide new ways to share content such as images, music, podcasts, Apple News articles, and pinned content.

Spotlight leverages web image search and advanced search to further enhance your search results for contact cards, actors, musicians, TV shows, and movies. The Notes app now includes tags for classifying notes, mentions and activity history in shared notes.

The Health app has a new sharing tab that allows users to share their health data with family and caregivers, allowing Trends to highlight meaningful changes in health metrics. Find My adds new widgets, support for livestreaming locations, and AirPods on the Find My network.

iOS 15 also enhances iPhone privacy, including Siri requests on your device, email privacy protection, and app privacy reports.

iOS 15 will be available on all the same devices as iOS 14. This means that all iPhone 6S and later iPhones are supported.

Apple Developer Program members will have a developer preview of iOS 15 available today, and iOS users will be available in public beta starting next month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos