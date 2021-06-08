HDD carbon-based overcoat replaced with graphene can hold 10 times more data





Urian B., Tech Times June 7, 2021, 10:06 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Pexels official website) Graphene-replaced HDD carbon-based overcoat can hold 10 times more data

Replacing the carbon-based overcoat on the HDD with graphene increased the data on the hard disk drive by a factor of 10. Solid state drives can be a major reliance on phones and even most PCs, laptops and a few other devices. However, discreet mechanical hard disk drives still dominate the entire computing world.

Replaced HDD carbon-based overcoat with graphene

Even if your users need a lot of storage for the least amount of money, HDDs are the way to go. This could actually be the case for near-predictable features due to the amazing breakthrough at the University of Cambridge.

For many hard disk drives, instead of carbon-based overcoats or COCs, graphene, a mysterious material that everyone likes, has yielded good results. COC works by protecting the platter, which is part of the drive that holds the user’s data, from wear caused by the head and other factors.

HDD potential capacity

To build higher density drives, manufacturers are beginning to reduce the total space between two different components. Since the 1990s, the COC layer on most HDDs has shrunk to just 3 nm, and the current storage density is about 1 TB per square inch.

According to Engadget, the research team is taking advantage of the heat resistance of graphene material to push everyone beyond their limits. This is an aspect of the material that allows teams to take advantage of another emerging technology known as heat-assisted magnetic recording or HAMR.

HDD graphene base

It also allows the platter to retain additional data when it is heated. This is something that traditional COC cannot do. The combination of these technologies can still lead to HDDs with a storage density of 4-10 terabytes per square inch. However, graphene HDDs not only allow for even higher capacity drives, but are also promised to be a little more resilient.

Researchers were finally able to find a single layer of material that significantly reduced corrosion by a factor of 2.5. It can also reduce friction and improve wear over other modern solutions. When everything is centralized to a hard drive, reliability is actually as important as total storage capacity, even those that cloud operators like Google are likely to be interested in a particular technology. ..

However, since the discovery of this substance in 2004, there have always been pitfalls in certain breakthroughs associated with graphene. This allows users to filter water more efficiently, selectively kill it, and much more. Turns off cancer cells. However, so far, most applications have not yet come out of the lab and deployed directly into the real world.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not duplicate without permission.

