Honor 50 series colors, teased dual ring camera design





The Honor 50 series is almost ready. We have seen many teasers and leaks for several months. It’s only a matter of time before Huawei’s old sub-brand, Honor, makes an official announcement. Some details were leaked prior to the launch of the product. It was said that the smartphone series would actually come out in May, but that didn’t happen. Honor is finally looking forward to using Google services on future smartphones. The design of the dual ring camera is one of the pleasures.

A new teaser has been released showing who will be the next spokesman for Honor 50. Chinese actor Gong Jun has been tapped to promote the new Honor 50.

The Honor 50 series will be available in four colors. This design will be very reminiscent of the recently announced Huawei P50 series. This isn’t all that surprising, as Honor was still part of Huawei last year.

The latest flagship series will be introduced later in June. Like the Huawei P50, we will be exhibiting a double circle camera on the back. Unlike the Huawei P50, the Honor 50 is expected to be sold in the United States.

Huawei can’t do business again in the United States, but at least Honor can and can. Technically, Honor is no longer part of Huawei, but the familiar ties still remain. However, the Honor Group then decided to counter Huawei, and Apple once said it had decided to lift US restrictions.

The Honor 50 series is available in 4 colors. You can see the gradation of black, green, silver and pink. I don’t know the official color names, but the image shows them. The large ring camera module design is displayed. The body shows a gentle pattern of light.

There are regular Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro. The latter is said to run on the Snapdragon 778G processor. You’ll see everything on June 16th, when the Honor 50 series is officially announced in Shanghai.

