NATO allies need to accelerate AI defense cooperation





Joining forces in the field of high-tech warfare as Russia intensifies cyber hostility and China weaponizes artificial intelligence will be at the top of the list of topics discussed by NATO allies at next week’s summit. However, the 30 members of the Transatlantic Alliance need to act swiftly if they are aiming to fill the lost land.

Nato is proposing a new innovation center that connects military and industry to foster digital defense startups. Some of these are venture capital funds for innovation that Member States can choose from and may be funded by other initiatives to be discussed.

As Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg himself admits, this effort has been delayed. “For decades, NATO allies have been leading technology, but it’s no longer clear,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times last week. “China, in particular, has artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and big data.” We are investing heavily in new destructive technologies such as, and are implementing them in new advanced weapon systems, drones, submarines, aircraft and more. “

He wasn’t the first to sound the alarm. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now chair of the National Security Commission on AI, said Beijing would “leap” into new technology earlier this year. He warned that he plans to undermine normal military power by doing so. A Commission report released in March stated that China was due to “reconnaissance, anti-electromagnetic measures, and coordinated fire attacks.” Raised concern that it would use AI in Beijing.

Part of the problem was that Western defense agencies were slow to recognize the potential for innovation beyond their industry.

Over the decades, much technological development has been done in the field of defense. .. then shared with the private sector.Now the opposite

“Over the decades, a lot of technological development has taken place within the defense industry. The Internet, nuclear power, GPS, etc. were all developed by the defense industry and then shared with the private sector,” Shu said. Tortenberg said. “Now the opposite. This is the private sector leading the development of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and many new disruptive technologies.”

Some NATO members are ahead of the others. The United States and France have announced a military AI strategy, and the United Kingdom has announced that it will establish a defense AI center this year. The British intelligence agency MI6 is looking for the first time from the private sector to head a new head for the “Q” division, the technical laboratory that became famous for James Bond films.

According to Professor Fiona Murray, co-director of MIT’s Innovation Initiative, there are benefits to establishing a new NATO hub known as an “accelerator” where tech companies and military members can experiment with new ideas.

When a solution is “difficult to test, market fragmented, and procured slowly,” start-ups and investors do not always have time to tackle defensive challenges.

She pointed out that cooperation would expand the market for new products and strengthen collective security. She said it was “not enough” for each country to handle this individually.

Recommended

The United States has begun to compile allies on the impact of the use of new technologies on policy. The Pentagon’s “defense” of 13 countries, including NATO members Canada, Denmark, Estonia, the United Kingdom, France and Norway The AI ​​Partnership for the United States last year virtually met for the first time to agree on joint military standards for AI. Schmidt’s committee urges the Five Eyes Intelligence Sharing Alliance (US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) to work more closely with the development of AI systems.

Ulrique Franke, a military technology expert on the European Foreign Relations Commission, argues that NATO’s technical centers are most effective when prioritizing systems designed to facilitate joint military operations. I am. The alliance should look to areas such as AI-enabled command and control, she said.

Franke said he was tempted to cover a lot in the vast territory of everything from drones to quantum computing. “It makes a lot of sense for NATO to see this more. [technology]”The question is what they are focusing on. NATO can be too thin,” she said.

