The latest patch for Mass Effect Legendary Edition improves PC performance, adds subtitle options and more

Published June 7, 2021 Shisei Bay

The launch of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition was quite successful, making it a nostalgic trip for fans who were anxious to revisit the Shepherd and Normandy crew. However, BioWare continues to patch some minor game bugs and issues, and the latest patches further improve overall performance.

First, this patch improves overall PC performance and also fixes issues with wireless headphones when playing on Xbox. Animation has also been slightly improved in Mass Effect 1 and you can now choose voice dialogue separately from subtitles.

The details are as follows.

General

English conversation can now be selected separately from subtitle language Fixed issues with unlocking some achievements / trophies such as Paramours and kill count trackers Pre-rendering darker than intended after previous update Fixed cutscenes that wireless headsets / devices no longer cause problems on Xbox Improved PC performance in various hardware configurations including launcher Virmire Non-standard characters in operating system usernames launch games Fixed a PC issue that prevented the launcher from removing dependencies on the AVX instruction set crash

Mass effect

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t reach the maximum level Tier VII Specter – Fixed an issue where Master Gear wasn’t accessible Fixed various collision improvements Fixed an issue that hindered the ability to interact with objects Mass Relay Loading Screen Volume Down Some men Scenes that improve character eye animation

Mass effect 2

Weakened Illium fog strength Fixed an issue where the character’s eyes would unintentionally diminish at the end of the Overlord DLC Reduced the maximum credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 to 100k for better balance Get Initial Game Progress Credit Carryover Maximum Value Now matches Carryover from the original release Post-mortem bank charges are high! Great way to dodge taxes.

Mass effect 3

Fixed an issue where English conversations would no longer play during the German and Italian localization Citadel DLC Fixed an issue where some key characters did not appear as intended during the Citadel DLC

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available on PC and console.

