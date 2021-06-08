E3 2021: Schedule of all events, conferences, and expected games





The E3 2021 is in full digital format after being discontinued on June 12-15 last year due to pandemic concerns. You can now sign up for the E3 website, access the E3 2021 portal and apps, and participate as a fan in E3’s 2021 virtual events. E3 2021 will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. You can expect big announcements from Microsoft-Bethesda, Nintendo, Square Enix, Ubisoft and other publishers.

E3 2021 Schedule

With E3 2021, most major game studios and publishers bring out the best they’re working on. Here are some of the meetings you’re looking forward to. The timing has been adjusted to reflect India Standard Time (IST).

2K Games –June 12 –Undecided

2K appears to be working on Firaxis’s XCOM Avengers game and Gearbox’s Borderlands spin-off. The game is reportedly called “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland” and is intended to follow the class-based shooter gameplay of the main series. The last game of Leak, known as Codename Volt, is a supernatural sci-fi game developed by Hangar13 with a toss-up between Saints Row and Cthulhu.

Ubisoft Forward-June 12, 10:30 pm (IST)

Ubisoft set up an E3 presentation on June 12, and publishers have published some of the items they plan to show off. Among the titles on display, a Rainbow Six release known as Rainbow Six Extraction is planned. At E3 2019, Ubisoft extended the Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak mode to reveal it as a collaborative shooter to combat sick people. It was scheduled to be held in early 2020, but of course it didn’t happen. Another peep on Far Cry 6 and the latest information on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege will be on the agenda for next week’s Ubisoft Forward. But unfortunately, there is no news about the Division and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

Microsoft Bethesda-June 13th, 10:30 pm

The Xbox and Bethesda game showcase lasts 90 minutes and features Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda software. A highly anticipated title that could appear at the event is Starfield, which was unveiled at E3 in 2018. In addition to the Bethesda game currently under development, Microsoft may announce additional information about one of the most anticipated Xbox Series X titles, Halo Infinite. In addition, learn more about new and upcoming titles for Fable and Forza Motorsport.

Square Enix-June 14, 1:15 am (IST).

Square Enix has promised more details on Life is Strange: True Colors, which will be released on September 10, and an update to Marvel’s Avengers. The E3 presentation will also include the new look of Babylon’s Fall, which was first unveiled at E3 2018. This is one of the original IPs that PlatinumGames has been working on, apart from NieR. From the first impression, it immediately felt like a soul-like game. Then it will be interesting to see how the situation has changed.

Nintendo-June 15th, 9:30 pm (IST)

Nintendo is preparing to expand its game lineup for the rest of the year. Direct takes about 40 minutes and most software will be released in 2021. After the direct, you can watch the Nintendo Treehouse Live, which delves into various titles for about three hours. Aside from the fact that it focuses primarily on the choice of Switch games in 2021, we don’t know what will be featured. Hope to talk about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, or Splatoon 3. But because of Nintendo’s secrecy, I can’t say for sure. However, because Nintendo Direct is as short as 40 minutes, there are few rumored Switch Pro announcements.

Games confirmed in E3 2021

AK-Xolotl Aeon Drive Akatri Amber Aile Anno: Mutationum Arkvale Assassin’s Belief Valhara Babylons Fall Batra: Lost Haven Battlefield Bear and Breakfast Behind the Beast Frame on Maravilla Island Black Book Bloody: Night Ceremony Blooming Business Casino Chernobi Demon’s Mirror Despot’s Game Dying Light 2: Stay Human El Paso, Elsewhere Elderand Endling Eternal Cylinder Falling Frontier Far Cry 6 Fire Tonight Ghostrunner Grime Grow: Song of the Evertree Guild of Dungeoneering Halo Infinite Happy’s Humble Burger Farm Hello Neighbor 2 Humankind Industria Kitsune Tails Academy Kung Fu Kickball Ramentum Keepers Legend: The Return of the Goddess Life is Strange: True Colors Root River Marvel’s Avengers Moonglow Bay Moroi My Lovely Wife Naraka Blade Point No longer Home Omni Hot Spring Master Orblet Paralive Phantom Abyss Potion Craft Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Quarantine Lomen Riders Republic Rubi: The Wayward Mira Run Die Run Aga Sable Serial Cleaners 3 Slime Heroes Source of Madness Starfield Super Space Club Tamarindo’s Freaking Dinner The Gecko Gods The Legend of Tianding The Legend of Light Bringer The Light of Darkness Tinkertown Trash Sailors Trifox Ultra Age Unmetal Unpacking Vampire: The Masqu erade –Swansong Venice 2089 Vertigo White Shadow Wolf Stride Inglet Zodiac Legion

