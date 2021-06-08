Hanshow advocates breakthrough retail digitization on Microsoft Azure — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Ahold Delhaize and Hanshow partnered in 2018 to install electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and other digital solutions in some stores in Europe. It was later expanded to cover hundreds of locations in Europe and more than 10 million ESLs.

Hanshows claims that the ability to remotely manage tens of millions of ESLs across hundreds of stores over a single cloud-based network was not achieved prior to the launch of the PriSmart SaaS solution.

Its operating system is tuned to run on Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL. And with Microsoft’s Azure services already in place, these stores are now ready to run ESL and other in-store digital solutions.

According to Hanshow, their SaaS solution addresses many of the retailer’s challenges, including peak staff spikes, labor costs, space constraints, and overall productivity.

In previous scenarios, retailers had to install and operate their own systems of servers and infrastructure on-premises, which was expensive investment, time consuming to set up, and required information from IT professionals.

Large retailers had to update millions of price tags across their stores every day. With the Hanshow SaaS system, you can update 3 million ESLs in just 80 minutes. This can be done from anywhere from the system login.

This scale and advancement in retail technology is made possible by the safety, stability, scalability, and speed of Microsoft SaaS with Hanshows’ innovative management software, said Microsoft Asia’s Retail & Consumer Goods regional leader. Raj Raguneethan said.

This work was just the beginning of what is possible with IoT and SaaS.

Integrating retail digitization with SaaS opens up endless possibilities, adds Hou Shiguo, Chairman and CEO of Hanshow.

Digital store solutions can now become a reality for the world’s largest retailers. This is the future.

Recognizing the wide range of benefits this technology brings to customers and retailers, Hanshow is dedicated to continuing these breakthroughs on an even larger scale.

