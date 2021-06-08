PUBG Mobile India has now explained why after Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in India





Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently the most anticipated game, and we see many details every day suggesting its launch. However, Battle Royale is in the negative limelight (due to its currently banned relationship with PUBG Mobile) and may be banned even before the game is released. Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile’s new teaser prepares for a chicken dinner. Start immediately?

It has been revealed that Arvind Dharampuri’s Telangana’s Lok Sabha MP has reported concerns about Battlegrounds Mobile to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The contents are as follows.Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India received 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks

Battlegrounds Mobile India Faces New Challenges

The letter was sent to Prasad on June 2, requesting that we investigate “serious” security concerns raised by multiple representatives.Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India gets features like this PUBG Mobile, new teaser revealed

This reveals the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile stores your data in India and Singapore, while also enabling international data transfer. In addition, its terms of use are governed by the laws of South Korea, where Krafton is based.

All these factors indirectly suggest a relationship with China’s Tencent. That’s why Dharampuri asked the IT Minister to investigate Kraftons’ investments and contracts with the company. This is not a ban request, but it does scrutinize the game. If something goes wrong, the future of Battlegrounds Mobile in India could be jeopardized.

Remember, recently, MLA Ninon Elling of Arunachal Pradesh and Parliamentarian Abishek Sinvi have asked the government to ban battle royale games. This is an excuse to bring PUBG Mobile back to life with the launch of the game, which can compromise user security and privacy.

Despite some negative opinions, Battlegrounds Mobile is highly anticipated in India. Pre-registration is now possible and recently reached the milestone of 20 million pre-registered users in just two weeks after the process started.

PUBG Mobile-like features will be added to the game, including UAZ vehicles and “Erangle” maps. This seems surprising as Krafton never wanted people to associate Battlegrounds Mobile with PUBG. I hope these don’t matter.

Battlegrounds Mobile is scheduled to launch on June 18th, but there are no specific words.

