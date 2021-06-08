Launch of Poco M3 Pro 5G in India Today: How to Watch Live Streams, Expected Prices, Specifications





Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available in India today through a virtual event at 11:30 am. The Xiaomi subbrand will livestream events on YouTube channels and Instagram social accounts. The phone made its debut in the European market last month and is currently heading to India. The European model is the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, launched in two configurations and three color options. Poco M3 Pro 5G is offered by the company on a low budget.

Launch of Poco M3 Pro 5G: How to Watch Live Streams

Poco will be hosting a virtual event today at 11:30 am for the launch of Poco M3 Pro 5G. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube via the company’s Indian account and India Poco’s Instagram account.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India (Forecast)

The price of Poco M3 Pro 5G has not been released yet. However, recently, the 6GB + 128GB variant of this phone is priced at Rs. 17,999. The actual retail price may be even lower, as this is said to be the box price of the phone. In addition, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in the European market in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The basic variant is even cheaper.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications (Global Variant)

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.5-inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch capability. Inside, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

When it comes to optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48 megapixel main camera with f / 1.79 caliber, a 2 megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 caliber, and a triple rear camera setting with 2 megapixel depth. f / 2.4 caliber sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f / 2.0 aperture on the front, housed in a central perforated cutout.

Connection options include dual SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include proximity sensors, ambient light sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, electronic compasses, and IR blasters. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a fingerprint sensor on the side and supports AI Face Unlock. This phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

This week is a spectacular view of all TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos