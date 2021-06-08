New Global Survey Shows WordPress Economy Revenues Over $ 5 Trillion





Austin, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, is a new and unprecedented study that integrates WordPress’ global economy. We announced the results. It was $ 596.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $ 635.5 billion by the end of 2021. This study examined both the economic value of the WordPress ecosystem and the social impact of its ever-expanding community of open source developers, agencies and users.

In the context of the global WordPress economy, if WordPress was a country, it would be 39th in the world according to the IMF’s GDP country list. The estimated 2021 economy driven by WordPress is comparable to the $ 634 billion generated by the Apple App Store. It ranks 10th on the list of companies by market capitalization (as of May 13), surpassing Tesla’s $ 550,720 million, the world’s most valuable automaker.

The study, commissioned by WP Engine and conducted by Dr. Vanson Bourne, Director of Innovation at the Goldsmith University Institute of Business (IMS) in London, in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, was conducted to assess economic conditions. I was struck. Value and the social impact of WordPress. This includes a comprehensive review of academic and industry literature, including adjustments to OECD economic indicators for the digital economy, as well as industry ratings and industry ratings from surveys of WordPress economy research group members, 400 companies and 400 WordPress ends. Includes complementary primary data and analysis of projected economic value for users.

The study also included over 100 broad collaborators (listed below) representing various dynamic aspects of the WordPress ecosystem: Revenue from Hosts, Agencies, Publishers, Plugins and Theme Providers. Every Business You Get Helped to provide guidance on research in some way from WordPress.

This groundbreaking study demonstrates WordPress’s decisive leadership role in the global digital economy, said Heather Brunner, Chairman and CEO of WP Engine. The $ 596.7 billion economy is a testament to the value that WordPress, its ecosystem, and its robust community bring to the world. In the future, as WordPress makes up 50% of the Web, WordPress will add even more as individuals and businesses of all sizes connect, collaborate and accelerate business growth through this incredible open source platform. It plays a big role.

“There is currently no reliable benchmarking of the WordPress economy, so we needed to innovate the methodology and solutions to reach it,” said the Director of Innovation at the University Goldsmith Institute for Management (IMS). One Dr. Chris Brauer said. Of London.

In this process, we not only explained the financial value of WordPress, but also created a model that measures intangible contributions from the open source community and external factors that are out of control of the market, such as pandemics. Interdisciplinary research teams of social scientists, statistical modelers, and economists use a mixed-method approach to analyze the value of WordPress and provide user-specific data that reflects WordPress’ financial value, intangible contributions, and contextual context. Created an innovative socio-economic model to explain. About external factors. ”

To read the full text of the study on the economic value of WordPress, please visit https://wpengine.com/wordpress-economy/ for more details on the results.

WordPress and Digital Economy Growth

According to Accenture Research and Oxford Economics research, the digital economy accounts for about 22.5% of the $ 87.74 trillion world economy. This includes software, devices and infrastructure, IT and business services, emerging technologies and communications services. This brings the digital economy to about $ 19.73 trillion.

Market data shows that most of the economic value generated by the digital economy comes from websites. This may be partly due to WordPress’s fundamental role in enabling economic expression and interaction. WordPress is the most dominant content management system (CMS) on the market, accounting for a significant portion of the market share, averaging 64.8%, which is much higher than all competitors combined. WordPress currently accounts for more than 41.4% of the Internet. 2 As of December 2020, WordPress has become a major type of site on the Internet.

With open source software, you can change, update, and reuse it. I think there is a lot of power there, said Juan Garcia, Chief Technology Officer of whiteGREY in Australia. This is very interesting coming from a service company. If you do it well and spend a little time contributing to the community, it can be a big source of income.

Social impact

Growth within the WordPress ecosystem is driven not only by economic factors, but also by social contributors. Social factors add value to the ecosystem within the community and lead to higher levels of innovation. Combining all these economic, social and innovative factors allows businesses to maximize the potential and benefits of WordPress.

Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open, suggests that the WordPress ecosystem relies on the core concept of consuming, contributing and building value. Built on these principles, WordPress pushes the boundaries of digital innovation towards an environment that understands how achieving economic value is critically related to building social influence. ..

Martin added that the secret source of open source is the community of people. And for me it was the most valuable part of open source building a community development model and the ability to leverage people wherever they are.

David Lockie, founder of Pragmatic, states that WordPress is a commons on the Web. It allows people to communicate freely. And it not only creates visible value and wealth, but also intangible value in our society in this era of centralized power. Two very different but very important values.

WP Engine allows you to create it freely in WordPress.

A leader in managed WordPress and WordPress technology, WP Engine is the driving force behind delivering 1.5 million digital experiences to more than 175,000 customers in 150 countries. In fact, according to W3Techs, WP Engine is WordPress’s most popular platform, managing more WordPress sites than anyone else in the top 10 million. It’s also the fastest platform for WordPress desktop and mobile.

A full WordPress economic value survey is available at https://wpengine.com/wordpress-economy/.

research method.

The study design used a mixed-method approach to create a credible and empirical evaluation of WordPress value and derived models and economic value equations. The method used is:

Comprehensive review of academic and industry literature, including adjustments to OECD economic indicators of the digital economy 28 WordPress ecosystem consortium members, 400 companies + 22 consortium members, and 400 end-user surveys of industry assessments and projected economic values Complementary Primary Data and Analysis 5 Interviews with External SMEs / Contribution to the Economic Impact of WordPress Models / Formulas Inform Four Case Studies from Organizations Profiling the Role of WordPress in the Economic Outcomes of the Pandemic Crisis (Excerpts from US, UK, Europe and Australia)

All research methods were designed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and economic recovery. Specific efforts have been made to assess the economic changes associated with the crisis. The full survey report is available here.

For more information on WP Engine and its products or services, please visit www.wpengine.com.

About WP engine

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, is the most trusted and trusted brand and developer-centric WordPress product for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local and Genesis. Is provided. WP Engine’s innovation and award-winning WordPress experts support more than 1.5 million sites in 150 countries.

In addition to WP Engine, Goldsmiths, University of London, Vanson Bourne, WordPress Economic Research Collaborators include:

We look forward to your continued cooperation in the future. Learn more about participating in future WordPress economic surveys.

1Tech Data (May 2021) https://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/content_management 2Tech Data (May 2021) https://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/content_management

