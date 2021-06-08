Prince of Persia: Sand Remake of Time Postponed Again to 2022





Naomi Diaz June 7, 2021 –21: 37

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was originally scheduled for release on March 18th of this year, but is now scheduled for release in 2022. The game will not appear this year. Unfortunately, this news is nothing special for the remake. Its development has been delayed since the first trailer was released last September. What Ubisoft had to say is: ..

Message from Prince of Persia: Sand of Time Remake Development Team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl

Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

The delay in the latest Prince of Persia series is facing a backlash as gamers have been hoping for the game for some time. Ubisoft delayed its original release date from January to March 18th last year. Then, as the March date approached in February, developers postponed the game release again and the remake was released at a later date. Said. Ubisoft’s first delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter being because the developers felt that the remake wasn’t real enough or “fresh” enough.

Many franchise fans have hoped that this year’s Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase will feature a remake of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Ubisoft’s E3 show still looks pretty good, as fans wanted to list this long-awaited game on the list of events, as well as popular titles such as Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction. .. We also welcome developer feedback on Division 2 and the upcoming series f2P Spin-off Division: Heartland’s future.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been extended by two years, but we hope that the additional time will ensure that the basic structure of the nostalgic and iconic franchise is maintained.

