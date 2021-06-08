Kuo: Apple’s first AR headset to be launched in the second quarter of 2022





According to a new research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed by MacRumors, Apple aims to debut its first augmented reality (AR) headset in the second quarter of 2022.

Source-based headset mockups that know the device directly (Information) This research report focuses on the outlook for Genius Electronic Optical, a leading Apple supplier, which has many VR and devices such as: It states that it will benefit from AR products. Facebook, Sony, Apple.

Apple predicts AR HMD to be released [head-mounted display] 2Q22 device. The device also needs a lens to provide a see-through AR experience for video, and Genius is also a major supplier.

Apple is rumored to be working on a pair of AR-related headsets, centered around the first “mixed reality” device, which has been rumored to be launched in 2021 or 2022, maybe around 2025. ..

Just last January, Kuo predicted that Apple’s first AR headset would debut in 2021, but by March he had returned that prediction to “mid-2022” in today’s report. It was in line with it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman also said in March that the headset announcement could be made within the “next few months”, but there are no signs of such an announcement, and today’s WWDC keynote It would have been a great opportunity.

Some of the timing uncertainties may be related to the potentially long gap between the launch and launch of AR headsets. As Apple’s new platform, the company may want to announce it months before the product launch to give developers time to prepare. However, reports show that Apple’s first AR headset will be an expensive high-end device primarily aimed at developers rather than the broader public.

Today’s Kuo report on Genius Electronic Optical also touches on the production of the iPhone 13, which is expected to be the exclusive supplier of wide-angle and telephoto camera lenses for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, at least until the end of this month. Please note that Largan, Apple’s other supplier of these components, was found to not meet Apple’s requirements and was asked to suspend shipments of the components.

Genius is now regaining slack following Largan’s failure, and Kuo believes Genius will ultimately be responsible for 6570% of the shipments of these lens components.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos