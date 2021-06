Revived UK retailers reopen hospitality and enjoy magical May — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

UK retail sales were strong in May, thanks to the reopening of hospitality and the aftermath of non-essential store reopening.

According to a BRC and KPMG survey, total sales in May (Yo2Y) increased by 10%, compared to a 2.7% decrease in May 2019 (YoY). This is above the compound annual growth rate of 8.5% (Yo2Y) for three months.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, said:

Sales of furniture and household items continued to be strong, as they could be seen, touched, and experienced at stores, and clothing and footwear increased for the second consecutive month due to global warming and relaxation of social restrictions. Did.

Dickinson has flagged consumer confidence, boosted by retailers’ significant investment in safety measures, as well as the proliferation of vaccinations and testing.

When to truly innovate a high street model

Big cities, on the other hand, are most affected by the pandemic, with many people continuing to work from home and shoppers shopping locally, leaving their feet quite depressed.

Now is the time to think about what our future high streets and city s will look like 10 years from now. We need to adapt to these changes. This is not only for better recovery, but also for progress, Dickinson adds.

Vacancy rates are still rising in many parts of the country, so we need to rethink how to integrate residential and commercial real estate so that we can build stronger local communities, including leisure, retail, services and housing. there is.

This requires retailers, real estate developers and local governments to work together to plan a city center that will meet these changing demands and truly innovate the high street model.

Paul Martin, Head of UK Retail at KPMG, commented: Retailers are the best way to bring customers back to their stores, and spending patterns settled in Covid’s posts, offline and online. The world facing interesting months to assess what the right combination of is.

He adds: Coronavirus restrictions are expected to come into force this month, intensifying competition for wallet share as consumers focus on leisure and hospitality activities denied due to lockdowns. Will do.

For many retailers, this summer begins with a cautious optimism, hoping that the introduction of vaccines and continued economic improvement will provide room for a significant surge in consumer spending. is.

