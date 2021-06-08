Halo Infinite and Starfield Microsoft Xbox Series X / S Launch E3 2021-How to Watch Live Online





“Halo Infinite” and “Starfield” will be available soon on Microsoft Xbox Series X / S. The launch is said to take place at this year’s E3 2021. The tech giant is currently planning to host its biggest event of the year at 10 am (Pacific Time) on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The event is said to delve into the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and, of course, more games in the future.

Electronic Entertainment Expo

Historically, according to CNet, these few years, shortly after the launch of a brand new video game console, is usually the time when the pace of brand new games begins to accelerate. There are a number of huge titles coming out this year, including Microsoft’s popular Halo Infinite.

Xbox makers are currently hosting a variety of gaming press conferences at the official Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time) or 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time). We will discuss the games and initiatives. The event is currently being held remotely in a live stream as the world is slowly recovering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Microsoft is now announcing a hot spot for the popular video game console. Expected to do. This also means “hello”.

E3 2021 “Forza Horizon 5” Possibility of Release

Given that this is billed as something like a Microsoft and Bethesda showcase, it’s really likely that Microsoft will reveal “Starfield.” “Starfield” is a brand new space RPG created by Bethesda, a new game studio that Microsoft acquired with former ZeniMax Media for $ 7.5 billion.

The company can also discuss upcoming big racing games called “Forza Horizon 5”. The company will also discuss the popular Xbox game streaming service now. It appears to be part of the company’s popular $ 15 / month Xbox Games Pass Ultimate service.

Where to watch E3 2021 online

Game streaming also allows you to stream games over the Internet in the same way that people watch Netflix today. E3’s official Twitter page invites people online without hesitation at this event.

According to the tweet, for those who have a lot of hype for # E32021 at the moment and are wondering where they can actually see it, the event is on almost all popular social media and online streaming services. It will be available. Gamers and curious people can watch the event on the platform of their choice.

How do I watch E3 on YouTube?

Click this link

How to watch E3 on Twitch?

Click this link

How to watch E3 on Facebook?

Click this link.

Check out this year’s E3 2021 event online on these three platforms.

