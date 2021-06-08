Vivo Y73 launched in India on June 10th, featuring “ultra-smooth” design





Vivo Y73 (Image: Twitter / @stufflistings)

Vivo teases its design throughout the Vivo social media channel, which displays the Vivo Y73 in two color options, purple and black.

Vivo Y73 confirmed earlier this week that it will debut in India on June 10th. The next smartphone is touted by Vivo India’s new “Chief Style Icon” and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, with a special unpacking on the official launch date. The Vivo Y73 is touted as an ultra-slim device with just 7.38. In particular, the Chinese tech company launched two smartphones of similar dimensions in the past few months, including last year’s 7.38mm thick Vivo V20, which also launched its design on Vivo’s social media channel. Published. Shows the phone in two color options, purple and black. In particular, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1 on the same day.

The announcement from Vivo is in line with a recent report claiming to launch the Vivo Y73 in India this week. Unlike its predecessor Vivo Y72 and sibling Vivo Y73, which are currently available in Thailand and China, respectively, the following smartphones have been reported not to support 5G connectivity. According to an older report, the following Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD + AMOLED display with 24001080 pixel resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. The display is also said to be equipped with an optical fingerprint scanner inside the display and a water drop notch for single selfie cameras. It is reportedly equipped with an Octacore MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage (expandable via a microSD card), and an integrated Mali-G76 GPU. The triple rear camera setup may include a 64 megapixel primary camera setup with an f / 1.79 aperture, and a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor, both with an f / 2.4 aperture. The report adds that the front can be equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with an f / 2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Other rumored features include a 4,000mAh battery that supports 4G, dual SIM support, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 33W fast charging. Finally, the Vivo Y73 is said to weigh 170 grams and be 7.38 mm thick. The Vivo Y73 may have a price tag of around Rs 20,000 in India.

