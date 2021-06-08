Poco M3 Pro 5G officially enters India: price, features, etc.





After many official teasers and leaks after its global launch, the Poco M3 Pro finally reached the Indian coast. The smartphone is another low-priced 5G phone in the country, while guaranteeing that the company will profit from 5G hype.Read more-Poco M3 Pro 5G India launches June 8th: Affordable, funky design and more

M3 Pro 5G has many features already known in India. This includes 90Hz displays, funky designs and more. Take a look at India’s latest Poco phones.Read also-Poco M3 Pro 5G pricing in India leaks just days before launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G Phone Appears in India

Poco M3 Pro not only prepares for the future with dual 5G, but also offers features that are currently in vogue. First, it comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a DynamicSwitch feature that toggles the refresh rate (30Hz to 90Hz) depending on what you see.Read also-Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T may arrive with the latest Bluetooth support

This phone is equipped with a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. Two RAM / storage options are available: 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB. Both variants support expandable storage (up to 1TB).

The successor to the Poco M3, this phone has a funky design known as the SwitchBlade design. In the upper left corner is a vertical band that houses the camera hump and company brand. This is a change from the M3’s large camera setup. However, the attractive color options, including Poco’s own yellow, remain the same. Other colors are cool blue and power black.

On the front of the camera are three rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera. This is similar to the Poco M3.

The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. This is a step back from the 6,000mAh battery found on the Poco M3. But don’t be disappointed as the company claims it will last up to 2 days. Run Android 11 based MIUI 12.

How much does Poco M3 Pro 5G cost?

As expected, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a low-budget smartphone that has safely embarked on the “budget 5G phone” epidemic. Prices are 13,999 rupees (4GB / 64GB) and 15,999 rupees (6GB / 128GB). Poco smartphones will be available for purchase at Flipkart starting June 14th.

As part of the referral campaign, you can purchase phones for Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499 at the first sale of 4GB / 64GB and 6GB 128GB, respectively.

This conflicts with current menu items such as Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G.

