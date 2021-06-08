Scan the app to see the dangers and side effects of dangerous drugs-Med-Tech Innovation





UK creative technology agency Rehaband French advertising agency Herezie has announced a prototype of Pill-iD, an app that allows smartphone cameras to scan tablets used for dangerous drugs. effect.

The 2020 ONS Crime Investigation found that approximately 1.3 million adults aged 16-59 years used Class A drugs last year. With the roadmap for unlocking unveiled and people starting to expect the opening of festivals and nightclubs, the need for drug-based harm reduction is more urgent than ever. Some relevant charities are concerned that stored energy can increase people’s intake.

Users can simply open the app and use the camera to take a picture of the pill or upload an existing picture. The app’s machine learning model, tensorflow.js (Google Technology), searches Nuit-Blanche, a database of various drugs known in the European market, before displaying what might match the user. , Try to identify the drug. All user data is completely anonymized and cannot be tracked. This app does not strictly encourage the use of drugs, it only educates you about known risks and their respective information. The purpose of this project is to recognize the widespread use of recreational drugs such as MDMA and reduce harm. This project was developed based on the founding philosophy of wanting to save the life of only one person.

The Pill-iD currently exists as a working prototype and is targeted for release by the winter of 2021. It provides an exciting example of how machine learning and AI can be used to help people and even save lives. In the future, skins may be rebuilt to provide additional health care applications, such as ensuring that patients with Alzheimer’s disease are taking the correct medication.

Rob Bennett, CEO of Rehab, said: The recreational drug problem and the need for harm reduction are serious health problems across Europe and we are proud to have developed this app at Herezie. There is no doubt that this topic is taboo, but all of our hack weeks are aimed at addressing real-life social issues. The use of recreational drugs should not be recommended, but the use of technology to help people should definitely be recommended. If you can save one person’s life with this app, our job is done.

