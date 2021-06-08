DnaNudge Selected as Finalist for MacRobert Award-Med-Tech Innovation





DnaNudge was selected as a finalist for the 2021 Royal Academy of Engineering MacRobert Award.

The DnaNudges Final Candidate List celebrates the development of consumer genetic technologies such as the NudgeBox gene analyzer and the wearable DnaBand, which uses personal DNA to detect trends in nutrition-related status and help people manage their lifestyles. I will.

The company will join two other finalists to receive the MacRobert Award gold medal and 50,000 prizes previously won by Harrier Jump Jet, Raspberry Pi microcomputer and CT scanner pioneers. The winning engineering team will be announced in July.

The 2021 finalists for the Royal Academy of Engineering MacRobert Award represent the world’s leading UK engineering innovations that help us all lead healthier and more sustainable lives. Judges at the MacRobert Award emphasized the simplicity and ease of use of DnaNudge technology, which uses consumers’ own DNA and lifestyle to guide people to healthier choices while shopping. The jury emphasized that DnaNudges innovation could make a big difference to the health and well-being of the people.

With the innovation of DnaNudges Lab-in-Cartridge genetic testing, individuals can provide cheek swabs on the fly at the DnaNudges flagship store in Covent Garden, one of John Lewis’s pop-up locations, or by mail from home. I can. The DnaNudges NudgeBox Portable Analyzer takes just over an hour to map a user’s genetic profile to important nutrition-related health characteristics such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol. The results of the report can be used by people to manage their lifestyle. With the DnaBand or DnaNudge mobile app on your wrist, people can scan foods sold in UK supermarkets to see if their nutritional content is suitable for their biology. For example, if your DNA suggests a predisposition to a condition affected by salt intake, the band will identify whether the scanned item is high in salt and the mobile app will be better suited to your individual genetic profile. We propose a series of alternative products.

DnaNudge has already been recognized by the Royal Institute of Engineering for adopting that technology to provide rapid, lab-free COVID-19 testing, and in August 2020, DnaNudge CEO and co-founder Chris. Professor Toumazou was awarded the Presidential Special Award for Pandemic Services. The DnaNudges CE Marked RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) COVID-19 test is currently supporting the return of NHS hospitals, long-term care facilities, and the arts department, and can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva samples. I will. It takes just over an hour to complete without the need for a laboratory. The DnaNudges COVID-19 Bubble Test can also be used by asymptomatic UK consumers as a private test for individuals and groups of up to 10 people.

Naomi Climer CBE FREng, a judge at the MacRobert Award, said: Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and the current COVID-19 pandemic are three major health problems that are currently affecting people in the UK, and DnaNudge can help us fight them all. .. What makes this innovation stand out is that it takes something very complex and uses our biological composition to help individuals support their daily health and make it easy for anyone to do. I designed the product. The widespread acceptance of this technology will give us all great power to make the right decisions about health. And this is just the beginning. This technology has the potential to be applied to a variety of other healthcare challenges.

Professor Chris Toumazou, co-founder and CEO of DnaNudge, adds: The entire DnaNudge team has demonstrated an amazing level of flexibility, imagination, and commitment over the past year. Especially when we were trying to quickly adapt the technology to testing COVID-19. We are very proud to develop technologies that affect some of the biggest health problems facing our society.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos