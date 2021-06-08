Google Photos for Android makes it easier to access markup tools in the edit menu





Google Photos makes it easy for Android users to scribble on their photos. Users can experiment with photos using the markup tool, which has a dedicated tab added to the edit menu. Markup tools allow users to draw or add text to an image while editing. The new deployment should allow users to use it more often. Recently, Google changed its policy to end support for unlimited cloud storage of images and videos via the Google Photos platform. Google users currently only have access to 15GB of free storage, which is shared by Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Changes to the Google Photos edit menu were first discovered by 9to5Google.Markup tools used to be[その他]It was hidden in the tab, but has been moved as part of the main edit menu.However, users continue to swipe to the end of the menu on their Android smartphones.[フィルター]Between etc.[マークアップ]You need to reach the tool.

Google Photos tweaks are said to be widely deployed for Android devices, and Gadgets 360 was able to validate updates on its own.

Updating Google Photos does not change the functionality of the markup tool. Users can select a pen or highlighter to draw in multiple colors, or select a text box to add text of various sizes, fonts, and colors to the image. With Google’s default photo app editing features, users can crop images, add filters, adjust contrast, sharpness, brightness, highlights, saturation, and more to turn them into images. Can be added.

On June 1, 2021, Google ended support for unlimited cloud storage for its users. Search giants now charge users if they want to use cloud storage beyond the 15GB limit. In addition, the storage limit is now split into Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Google has introduced a storage management tool that allows users to remove unwanted photos and videos to better utilize their 15 GB of free cloud storage.

