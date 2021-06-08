Minecraft 1.17 Update: Java, Bedrock Edition Appears in Cave and Cliff Expansion Pack on June 8th





As game creator Mojang Studios confirmed, the Minecraft 1.17 update, called the Cliffs and Caves Update, will take place on Tuesday, June 8th. The live announcement will be available for download in both Java and Bedrock editions.

Earlier reports, the next Minecraft update will arrive around 3pm British Summer Time. Many users know that early teasers may suggest that they will be big names in the next game. This week, Swedish video game developers have finally decided to change to a different date.

“Minecraft 1.17” brings cliffs and caves to rock and Java

(Photo: Klobrille (@klobrille), via Twitter screenshot) This week, the Java and Bedrock editions of the “Minecraft 1.17” update will be released.

According to Windows Central on Monday, June 7, Mojang has concluded that the upcoming extension release is final for Part 1 of the Caves and Cliffs extension.

“Minecraft: Bedrock Edition” will be available on next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. Windows 10, Android, and iOS users can also download updates upon completion. On the other hand, Windows, Linux and macOS users can install “Minecraft: Java Edition”.

Mojang decided to split the update into two parts, considering the download size. Specifically, the Stockholm-based studio pushes the first part of a cave and cliff expansion featuring new items, mobs and blocks.

In addition, we saw the next copper ore block to be introduced after the 2013 Redstone update featuring Nether Quartz.

In this part, the “Minecraft” player can collect them in two formats. First, it’s the usual way to find it in stones and caves. If you’re looking for a more adventurous setup, you can aim for the bottom of the world, a second, rarer version.

According to Mojang, you can also get it by mining, but you need to take these things into consideration. Note that the copper vein is located at a medium depth, but its location should not be “too close” to the surface.

However, although copper can be collected, it cannot be obtained as an ingot, but as a piece of raw material. Copper ingots can be recovered by refining with a kamado.

Mojang announces inclusion of axolotl in “Minecraft Updates”

(Photo: GamePedia via Minecraft) “Minecraft” axolotl.

According to Express, a snapshot of Mojang’s recently released update could mean that it’s offering new content that we haven’t encountered yet.

“The good news is that the update also includes a nice and completely harmless axolotl unless you drown! Unfortunately, they are restricted to either water or buckets and can’t participate. It’s my anti-goat movement, but it’s not the only one-the former Minecraft Earth-only mob, Glow Squid, also colors our oceans! ”Mojang said in a previous message.

