Snapdragon 768G equipped iQOO Z3 5G, 64 megapixel triple camera released, price in India from 19,990 rupees





iQOO has launched the latest smartphone iQOO Z3 5G in India. The device is the first phone in the country to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G and promises the fastest 5G smartphone experience in the segment.

The iQOO Z3 5G is offered as a mid-segment smartphone with core features such as triple camera setup, a display that supports HDR10, and a 5-layer liquid cooling system. The device also features iQOO and Vivos extended RAM technology.

For those of you who don’t know, Extended RAM technology uses some of your internal storage as RAM when you’re using your smartphone for extended periods of time. This feature ensures a smoother, lag-free experience during multitasking.

Here are all the other features that the iQOO Z3 5G must offer:

iQOO Z3 5G pricing and availability

The iQOO Z3 5G has three memory variations. The base version, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 19,990. The step-up version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is Rs 20,990. The most premium product with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for purchase for Rs 22,990.

There are two color variations for smartphones, ace black and cyber blue. iQOO also offers some benefits for purchasing smartphones. This includes a flat-rate Rs 1500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, a flat-rate Rs 1000 discount on Amazon coupons, and a 9-month free EMI option.

In addition, iQOO offers a 7-day return guarantee on Amazon India, which makes it easy for users to return their smartphone if they don’t like it. You can order this device from the Amazon India website.

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

iQOO Z3 5G (Image: Sarthak Dogra / India Today)

The iQOO Z3 5G features a 3D curved polymer plastic build on the back, is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185.5 grams. Equipped with Qualcomms Snapdragon 768G, it is the first smartphone of this kind in India.

This phone runs Android 11 based Funtouch 11.1 and uses LPDDR 4X RAM and UFS 2.2. The memory options for the iQOO Z3 5G are as shown in the variations above and their prices.

The smartphone’s display is a 6.58-inch LCD with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, making the game responsive. There are also eagle eye enhancements to optimize effects and visuals while playing the game. The heat generated during the game is handled by a five-layer water cooling system.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z3 5G has a triple-lens camera on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The setup comes with features such as super night mode, 60fps 4k video, LED flash, and HDR recording. Equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The device is backed by a 4400 mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge. According to the company, the device can be fully charged in 50 minutes.

Connection options include a hybrid SIM slot that supports 5G in a single sim, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11, and Bluetooth 5.1.

