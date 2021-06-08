How to get Rick Sanchez skins from Fortnite: Rick and Morty





Rick Sanchez came to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7, but he has to do a lot of work with his new battle pass to unlock him. The Rick and Morty crossover was teased a few days prior to Season 7. Rick Sanchez is now a full-fledged Fortnite skin. He’s one of the new Battlepass skins, alongside Superman and some other original Fortnite characters, but it’s the hardest to unlock everything. If you want to win licks, you have to buy a lot of V-Bucks or play a lot of matches. Here’s how to get a Rick Sanchez skin on Fortnite:

How to get Rick Sanchez at Fortnite

To get the Rick Skin, you need to purchase the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. Rick is on page 10 of the Battle Pass, effectively becoming a Season 7 Level 100 skin. To reach page 10, you must either claim a total of 90 rewards from your battle pass or reach level 90. With the Battle Pass, you can purchase Rick skins using Battle Star.

Reaching page 10 of the Battle Pass is not an easy task. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Passes work differently than in previous seasons, allowing you to choose rewards to unlock. You still need to reach a certain level to unlock a particular item, but if you don’t want to, you don’t have to get everything in the battle pass. The Battle Pass is divided into various pages that can be unlocked by reaching a certain level in the Battle Pass or by using the Battle Star to purchase a certain number of rewards from the Battle Pass. Page 10 is the final page of the Season 7 Battle Pass, so you won’t be able to get there unless you do a lot during the season or spend a lot of V-Bucks to strengthen yourself there.

Once you reach page 10 of the Battle Pass, you will need 9 Battle Stars to purchase Rick Sanchez Skins. However, the Rick Sanchez skin is the last reward on page 10, so you must purchase all other rewards on the page before you can get it. This means that you need to buy the Hammerhead Morty Pickaxe, Butter Robot Backbling, and everything else first. These items make a total of 45 battle stars, so you’ll need to save and ignore the items on the previous page or level up your battle pass to get enough stars. You can unlock Rick Sanchez with 9 Battlestars if you meet the prerequisites for getting Rick Sanchez.

After that, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass is complete. Fortnite Season 7 has a lot more to offer, including Superman skins, so once you have your Rick Sanchez skin, there are many reasons to stick with it. Superman will be available later in the season and, like previous secret skins like Deadpool and Predator, will have to complete a series of challenges to unlock him. Keep an eye out for upcoming Fortnite crossovers and events, as Epic Games has some surprises, perhaps as it did in Season 6.

Fortniteis is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

