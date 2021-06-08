See Bugatti Chiron Supersport





Welcome to Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. 25cm longer, more slippery, lighter and more powerful, does Chiron look so familiar?

Yes, I have seen this car. It looks exactly like the record-breaking long-tail Andy Wallace once reached 300 mph (and beyond) in 2019.

It’s not immediately clear if the new Supersport is mechanically different from the special edition Supersport 300+. It’s not similar.

Thanks to the expanded turbocharger and changes made to the oil pump and cylinder head, the Supersport 8.0 liter W16 was said to generate the same 1,578bhp as the 300+. The red line is higher than normal Siron, and it rises from 300 rpm to 7,100 rpm, and the torque spread is also widened. 7th gear is 3.6% longer.

0-124mph (0-200km / h) takes 5.8 seconds and 0-186mph (0-300km / h) takes 12.1 seconds. Bugatti does not mention the speed at which supersports accelerate from 0 to 248 mph (0 to 400 km / h), but only 7% faster than regular Chiron. Super Sports has a top speed of up to 273mph again, similar to the300 +.

The Super Sport features new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for stable driving up to 500km / h (311mph) and specially tuned steering and suspension. Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann says supersports are the ultimate grand tourer. If you like corners, buy Chiron Pure Sporty instead.

Overall, the body of the supersport is 25 cm longer than the regular Shiron. The exhaust has been rearranged to allow more space for the diffuser, and there are plenty of other small aero adjustments that help supersport cut through the air much faster and cleaner. Check the holes in the front wing to relieve pressure from the wheel arch. Nod to EB110.

The wheels are new and exclusive to supersports, but you can use Pur Sports magnesium wheels instead if you wish.

price? 3.2 million or 2.75 million before options. Or we bet, taxes. Still, it’s significantly cheaper than 420 million 300+. Delivery will be early next year.

