Android WhatsApp makes a flash call to verify login





Nowadays, there are various systems to protect your account beyond weak and weak passwords. Authentication apps are often the recommended method, but some apps use phone numbers as a kind of second authentication factor. This is especially true for services that use phone numbers as account numbers, such as WhatsApp. Facebook’s messaging service seems to use that number to implement another layer of security and make a flash call to verify that the number you specified for login is valid.

This next feature is intended for both security and convenience when it is achieved. On existing systems, WhatsApp sends an OTP via SMS when you log in to your account. The user enters a number or is automatically entered by the app itself, depending on the permissions granted to the WhatsApp Android app.

While this method is better than just a password, it has also been criticized for not providing true security due to a vulnerability in the SMS protocol. WABetaInfo, which often leaks upcoming WhatsApp features and features under development, reveals that the network is working on yet another way to verify logins: call the user instead of sending an OTP. Immediately hang up and scan the call history to see if the phone number and the phone number to which the OTP was sent are 1. the same.

The problem is that WhatsApp needs permission to read the call history log of the phone to perform this action. This asks the Android user once when setting up the app for the first time, and WhatsApp promises that the data will not be used for any other purpose. Given the recent scandals the network is suffering from due to the new Facebook-friendly privacy policy, this is a pretty big promise.

This requirement is also one of the reasons why this feature isn’t included in iOS because Apple’s platform doesn’t allow third-party apps to access call history. This is also an optional validation method, so privacy concerns can, of course, continue to use the old method, assuming you’re still using WhatsApp.

