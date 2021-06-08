Sands of Time Remake is not E3 and will not be released in 2021 – Critical Hit





The announcement that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will be remade for the current generation was exciting. This type of platformer hasn’t been manufactured these days and would be a nostalgic trip if one of the best platformers in its class was overhauled and well redesigned. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has released a trailer for the remake, and everyone noticed that the Sands of Time was clearly written for the PS3 instead of the PS4. Development has resumed and no talk has been made about this project since the end of 2020.

Prince of Persia’s official Twitter account has tweeted a statement about the development of the game. In addition to thanking the players for their patience and feedback, the post continues as follows: We’ve made great strides towards the release of the game next year, but we’re not yet ready to share additional information. We will share updates as soon as we are ready.

The Sands of Time remake is already significantly delayed. The game was originally planned to go on sale in January 2021, but the title has been postponed to March due to negative feedback from fans. After that, the game was postponed again at an unspecified date. Indeed, the backlash against the graphic quality of the game feels shocking to the game developers who have begun to struggle to provide a game that meets the expectations associated with remakes. Only time will tell you what the final product will look like.

Last updated: June 8, 2021

Blood Lang

I spent two years getting a master’s degree in storytelling in video games so that people could one day take my opinion seriously. Sometimes I tweet something interesting with @IceBearlyCoping.

