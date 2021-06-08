Cleaning experts reveal the secret of VODKA’s completely wrinkle-resistant sheets





Wouldn’t it be great if there was an easy way to prevent the bedding from wrinkling completely after washing without the use of an iron?

According to experienced home stylists, you don’t even have to buy a cleaning product.

Home stylist Liz Amaya showed how to use vodka to make your bed look perfect. Credits: liz.amaya.style/Instagram

Liz Amaya from Brisbane, Australia, has taught us a secret recipe for a simple anti-wrinkle spray to prevent wrinkles on linen.

She revealed that vodka is a secret weapon, so the magical component is probably what you already have.

Liz shared a video on her Instagram page showing how to make a handy spray.

She mixed a spray bottle with 1 cup of water, 1/2 cup of vinegar, a few drops of essential oil, and 2 tablespoons of white alcohol spirit.

A handy homemade solution means you can make it good without the use of an iron: liz.amaya.style/Instagram

Liz sprays on a bed made of water, vinegar and vodka in a spray bottle Credits: liz.amaya.style/Instagram

After making the bed, Liz only sprays the area, but when drying, make sure the bedding is flat and be careful to eliminate wrinkles.

When the spray settles down, the wrinkles will be less noticeable.

Not surprisingly, Liz’s followers were surprised to use vodka to clean their homes, and many vowed to try vodka on their own.

“Wait !!! What? !! Another preservation of this hack’s gem,” one praised.

Wrinkles disappear naturally Credit: liz.amaya.style/Instagram

Liz often shares useful home hacks on her Instagram account Credits: liz.amaya.style/Instagram

“Vodka? Who thought!” Another said.

According to the Taste of Home, the high alcohol content of vodka means that it is an ideal choice as a powerful disinfectant that can be added to homemade sprays during cleaning.

It can also be used for a variety of household chores such as chrome utensils, striped mirrors and glass polishes, mattress disinfection, and mold removal.

Meanwhile, another woman shared a simple hack to remove creases in the fabric in seconds.

In addition, there is an easy way to attach the comforter cover effortlessly in the corners, which is very easy.

And this mom shared how to make a hotel style bed in just 4 easy steps and people are crazy about it.

Mom will teach you how to remove wrinkles on bed sheets without ironing

