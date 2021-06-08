Animal Crossing 2021 Event from 2020 New Horizons should be skipped





Animal Crossing: New Horizons uses events to make gameplay interesting, but some events in 2020 could be skipped or completely replaced in 2021.

Events are used to keep gameplay interesting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but not all events introduced in 2020 will return in 2021. Seasonal events and specials. The list of events introduces new craft recipes, daily tasks, and decorative items to enhance your gameplay. Some of these events, like Halloween, were exciting and fun to attend, but other Animal Crossing: New Halloween events are stagnant and will be replaced by new options in 2021. You can make a profit with.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already revived unpopular events since 2020 that may have been skipped or replaced. The infamous Bunny Day event is a good example. The 2021 event wasn’t 14 days long, but this change didn’t really improve the original problems players had from the previous year. This includes dealing with the dreaded Animal Crossing event Mascot’s Zipper T Bunny and participating in the infamous Egg Hunt that sovers the island with Bunny Day eggs. These eggs can be used to create recipes and eaten, but the amount they are hidden in trees or hung on fishing lines exceeds the actual amount used. In addition to this, the decorations and furniture that players can create are difficult to use at other times of the year, as they are specially flashy themed for Bunny Day events.

Another seasonal event that has returned for the second time is the wedding season. The wedding season, which runs from June 1st to June 30th, is one of the few summer events in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. The event will take place on Harves Island and players will be able to participate in wedding-themed photography throughout the month. Players collect heart crystals to buy event-themed decorations and costumes, but otherwise the overall lack of content for the month-long event. Standard gameplay options. Fans can choose to have a wedding in-game, but they can replace the entire wedding-based event with more comprehensive options such as beach events and the larger Midsummer festival. In addition to these events, there are several other events that Animal Crossing can consider skipping in 2021 or replacing them with better options.

Animal Crossing Event Worth Skipping in 2021-Mushroom Hunting Season

The mushroom hunting season is an event that runs until November. Every day, mushrooms can spawn on uninhabited islands, and you can find DIY recipes for mushroom-related decorations by breaking balloons with a slingshot. As with the wedding season, this event has no content that takes a full month and most items can be collected immediately. Mushroom decoration is also boring compared to the set available during the Cherry Blossom Season of Animal Crossing, and it may not be worth wasting a Nuuk Mile ticket to collect mushrooms.

In the fall of 2021, you can skip the mushroom hunting season altogether or replace it with another fall-themed idea, such as an orchard event where all trees double their fruit. You can create autumn furniture such as hay and barrels of fruit to decorate player homes and other buildings around the island.

Animal Crossing Event Worth Skipping in 2021-Turkish Day

Turkish day is the 4th Thursday of November. Previously known as the Harvest Festival in the title of Animal Crossing, there was still a turkey mascot Franklin and an autumn f-feast. In InNew Horizons, Turkey Day is just an American Thanksgiving celebration. Looks like it doesn’t. The main task of this event requires players to collect materials for a four-course feast on Turkey Day. Franklin returns to the island as a guest chef, and all the decorations players can get are American Thanksgiving-themed, featuring dinner tables, tableware, and location settings.

As the game is played internationally, it’s frustrating that the more comprehensive harvest festival has been replaced by a special holiday for American viewers. It doesn’t seem to be a problem for those who enjoy Thanksgiving, but replacing it with an autumn event like Harvest Festival could expand the range of autumn items. The plaza can be decorated with pumpkin piles, hot drink stands, autumn-colored streamers, and you can add autumn-themed animal crossing craft recipes such as drinks and outdoor games. It still celebrates the end of the colorful season, but in a way that players around the world can sympathize with.

Animal Crossing Event Worth Skipping in 2021-Toy Day

Toy days are December 23rd and 24th, led by the reindeer mascot Jingle. At InNew Horizons, Toy Day is primarily intended to give and receive gifts. Players can purchase holiday-themed clothing from Able Sisters and a variety of ornaments from Nuuk Crannie. The main task of this event is to help the jingle deliver gifts to all the inhabitants of the community. In exchange, the player receives a decorative item from the jingle. The decorations are lovely and can add color to the snow-covered animal crossing town, but the entire event is boring and superficial, lacking the spirit expected of a holiday event.

The winter of 2021 should skip Animal Crossing Toy Day and change to the 21st Winter Solstice Festival instead. The summer solstice event can be replaced with the goal of having the community decorate the town square together with the summer solstice tree, without focusing on gift bags and merchandise. After creating the required number of ornaments, the event can end with a lit tree. Among the icicles hanging on the tree are DIY recipes such as a string of light, a glass snowflake decoration, an ugly sweater, and the player has to shake to break.

Yes, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons will introduce new events in the coming months to add diversity to the 2021 calendar, but what to expect after June Unfortunately, New Calendars is a major seasonal event in the past with new DIY recipes and participation rewards instead of overhauling an unpopular event in 2020. Will continue to be used, allowing developers to focus on other aspects of the game. Nonetheless, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons event provides a way for those who want to attend to eliminate everyday monotony such as fishing and beachcombing.

