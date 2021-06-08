Amazon, Ebay, HRMC, and UK Government websites all crash due to error





Update: Websites around the world are starting to come back online. The CDN, which helps to quickly enhance these sites, states that it has applied error fixes. In the latest update, the service states: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may increase the load on their origin when global services are restarted.” Identified by Amazon, eBay, Gov.uk, or this article. If you’re still struggling to access other sites, you may have a problem with your machine because the CDN error has been patched and DownDetector has reported a problem. It plummeted. The original article published when the outage was still going on is …

Most of the Internet is in turmoil as dozens of the most popular websites go offline. None of these sites can be loaded, from Amazon to eBay, Twitch.tv to Reddit, PayPal to Ticketmaster, and even Gov.uk and HMRC online resources. Major news websites such as the Guardian, Financial Times, and The New York Times are also out of service due to the same error. These sites attract millions of visitors every day. Currently, millions of users are faced with a series of error messages such as “connection error” and “error 503 service unavailable”.

So what’s happening and what links these very different websites?

The best guess at the moment is that everything is related to CDN errors. A content delivery network (CDN) is a network of widely distributed proxy servers and their data centers. The goal of this setup is to ensure that whatever service the end user is trying to access, whether it’s a California website or an Australian retailer, is always relatively close to the end user’s computer. By doing so, you are providing high performance to your end users.

This means that just because you have Amazon headquarters doesn’t mean that every time you try to access an Amazon web page, all the data is exchanged with Seattle. Fastly, a very popular CDN on a huge number of websites, is currently running an error and many well-known names such as Amazon, Ebay, and Twitch.tv are offline for users.

I’ve identified an ongoing issue on a status page designed to check with the customer when a problem occurs with the CDN. Fastly has confirmed, but hasn’t given details about when users can expect their favorite websites to return to normal.

Fastly warns users around the world of “poor performance” in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. However, there are still pockets around the world, and popular CDN services say users should expect their websites to be “in production.” It’s unclear if these areas were never taken offline due to this issue, or if they were first fixed.

DownDetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web apps by tracking reports of social media issues, has revealed the scale of the issue. According to service data, more than 4,000 people are currently reporting problems logging in to Amazon. During that time, 3,500 people haven’t been able to access Twitch.tv, and nearly 10,000 have complained that they have problems accessing Reddit every minute.

