Nexxiot Announces QVIDTVM-led $ 25 Million Financing Round





Zurich & New York-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Swiss-based big data company Nexxiot, a pioneer in the digitization of global supply chains, has a new 25 million led by US investment firm QVIDTVM. Announced that it will receive a dollar funding round. And accelerate that global growth agenda.

Nexxiot, an innovator in the field of IoT, specializes in digitizing unpowered freight transport assets, improving traceability, control, safety and security. With its solutions currently deployed in more than 160 countries, Nexxiot has become one of the most important global clouds in the logistics industry. Nexxiot’s vision is to reduce CO2 emissions in the global supply chain by 5% by increasing the efficiency of freight transportation and eliminating waste from air and inefficient routes.

“We are pleased to partner with QVIDTVM, which brings great experience in technology, innovation and disruption. This funding will drive our growth, further improve our technology and generate client success, in North America. We will drive expansion. We will continue to lead and provide our clients with best-in-class technologies, services and ideas, “said Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot.

“We are investing in companies with technologies and business models that have the potential to revolutionize the market. Nexxiot has created a unique solution to critical issues. We are confident of our innovative strengths and believe that digitizing large logistics fleets is a powerful tool, making our supply chain more robust and efficient, “said Max Raskin, a partner at QVIDTVM. I added.

Nexxiot was an early pioneer in the digitization of unpowered industrial assets such as rolling stock and intermodal containers and tank containers. Nexxiot optimizes business processes in a trillion-dollar industry, increasing transparency and accountability in the international supply chain. These devices meet Swiss renowned quality and reliability standards in some of the most demanding operating environments and are maintenance-free for a minimum of 6 years. You can access both hardware and intelligent cloud platforms through a flexible subscription model. Importantly, all Nexxiot devices are certified for dangerous industrial environments where explosions are a real risk and include the highest level of HazLoc certification for the US market.

Customers choose Nexxiot because they have extensive experience in hardware and data analytics and have processed over 1.2 billion monthly big data points processed in the intelligent logistics cloud. This track record is of particular importance, and the process of evaluating optimal technology for a total of approximately 1.8 million rolling stock and equipping it on North American rolling stock is currently underway.

Strong customer orientation, high quality standards, Swiss accuracy and secure military-like data security standards have paved the way for Nexxiot’s growth. In just five years, the company has transitioned to one of the largest rail freight and tank container IoT providers with operations in more than 160 countries. Nexxiot strongly believes that it has standardized on an open ecosystem backed by state-of-the-art technology that makes it easy to integrate sensors with third-party devices. This open ecosystem ensures that clients are supportive of their choices and ensure interoperability. Nexxiot has worked with many major US rail customers for several years to integrate the unique technical and regulatory needs of the market.

About Nexus

Nexxiot AG in Zurich, Switzerland, is the driving force behind tomorrow’s digital logistics. The company’s goal is to reduce global freight CO2 emissions by 5% by increasing the efficiency of freight transportation and eliminating waste from air and inefficient routes. To achieve this, the company enables clients to harness the power of data with cutting-edge technology. Therefore, Nexxiot tracks, discovers and protects cargo in more than 160 countries around the world and provides an integrated solution across 450 network roaming partners to ensure reliability, security and efficiency. Nexxiots’ dedicated logistics cloud stores data on travel distances of over 2.5 billion miles. Employees in 20 countries contribute to the success of the company. In addition to its Swiss headquarters, Nexxiot operates in Germany and the United States to promote its global growth strategy. For more information, please visit www.nexxiot.com.

