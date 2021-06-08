Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 coming soon in Europe





Earlier this year, Realme GT was introduced. Shortly thereafter, the Realme GT Neo with the Dimensity 1200 SoC followed. The Realme GT is expected to reach Europe with the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. No official announcement yet, but this is due to the product list on Realme’s official website. With the Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Realme GT is listed for a price of $ 549 ($ 668). This makes the smartphone the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone ever.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 also uses the Snapdragon 888, which costs about 749 ($ 912) with only 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Realme GT was first released in China. OPPO’s sub-brand says it will release G5 5G mobile phones in Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg and Germany. I don’t know when other European countries will get it.

Realme GT is not yet available for order, but we know it will be available at least in Europe. The global variant is almost ready. The July rollout can be expected at an affordable price with almost premium specs.

When it comes to specs, I don’t think the European version of the Realme GT 5G is significantly different from the Chinese model. 64MP main camera + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro sensor can continue to be used. It has a large 6.43-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM (maximum), and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology.

