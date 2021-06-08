



In April 1998, two Stanford University graduate students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, presented an algorithm called PageRank at a conference in Australia. A month later, a war broke out between Ethiopia and Eritrea, a two-year border dispute began, killing tens of thousands. The first event set Google to dominate the Internet. The second set, 15-year-old Timnit Gebru, is on the road to working for the future Megacorp.

At that time, Gebble lived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with his mother, an economist. Her father, a PhD electrician, died when she was young. Gebble enjoyed hanging out at school and cafes when he was able to collect pocket money with his friends. But the war changed everything. The Gebras family are Eritreans, and some of her relatives were transferred to Eritrea and drafted to fight their home country.

Gebrus’s mother had a visa to the United States, where her father-like engineer, Gebrus’ sister, lived for years. But when Gebble applied for a visa, she was rejected. So she went to Ireland instead and joined one of the sisters who was temporarily there for work while her mother went to America alone.

Reaching Ireland may have saved Gebras’ life, but it also shattered it. She called her mother and begged her to be repatriated to Ethiopia. I don’t care if it’s safe or not. I can’t live here, she said. Her new school, culture, and even the weather felt alienated. The rainy season of Addis Ababas is staccato, with heavy rain studded with sunshine. In Ireland, it rained steadily for a week. Greater concerns were pushed down as she tackled the teenage challenge of new classes and bullying. Will I be able to meet my family again? What if my paperwork doesn’t work? She remembers what she thought. I felt I didn’t need it.

The following year, Gebble was approved to come to the United States as a refugee. She reunited with her mother in Somerville, Massachusetts, and enrolled in a local public high school and a short-term intensive course of racism in the United States in a white-dominated suburb of Boston.

I found that some of her teachers couldn’t or didn’t seem to accept that African refugees could be good students in mathematics and science. Other White Americans found it appropriate to confess her belief that African immigrants are working harder than African Americans, who consider African Americans to be lazy. , Tells an exciting story about the civil rights movement to resolve racial discrimination in the Americas, but the story sounded empty. I saw it at school and thought it wasn’t true, says Gebble.

Piano lessons helped provide a space for her to breathe. Gebble also dealt with by looking at mathematics, physics, and her family. She enjoyed her technical work, not only because of her beauty, but also because she was an area separated from personal politics and the worries of war in her home country. That division has become part of Gebrus’ way of navigating the world. What I was in control of was being able to go to class and focus on my work, she says.

Gebras’ concentration was rewarded. In September 2001, she enrolled at Stanford University. Not surprisingly, she chose family-major electrical engineering, and her trajectory soon began to embody the archetype of Silicon Valley, a pioneer of immigrants. In his third year, Gebru helped create an digital piano key and participate in an internship at Apple to create audio circuits for Mac computers and other products. The following year, she got a full-time job at the company while continuing to study at Stanford University.

At Apple, Gebru thrived. When her manager, Niel Warren, needed someone to delve into the delta-sigma modulator (a class of A / D converters), Gebru volunteered to investigate whether the technology would work on the iPhone. As an electrician, Warren says she wasn’t afraid. He found his new hardware hotshots popular, ready to hug him at all times, and determined to go outside of work. In 2008, Jebble dropped out of one of his classes. He spent a lot of time campaigning for Barack Obama in Nevada and Colorado.

