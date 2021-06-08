Turntide Technologies Expands Smart Motor Systems to Transportation with Acquisition of Electric Vehicle Technology





Sunnyvale, Calif., And Gateshead, UK, June 08, 2021 / PR Newswire / –Turntide Technologies (Turntide), the company responsible for the platform for sustainable operations with patented smart motor systems. “) Announced its release today. Turntide Transport is a new division of the company focused on modernizing intelligent motor systems throughout the commercial transport industry.

Turntide enters the transport sector with the acquisition of two UK-based companies, Hyperdrive Innovation Ltd. (“Hyperdrive”) and BorgWarner Gateshead Limited (“BorgWarner”) Engineering Technical Center Business (“Gateshead Business”). I am. Turntide Transport has established a business in Gateshead, UK, marking the beginning of a multi-year investment in the region. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Despite efforts to curb fossil fuel combustion, our global carbon dioxide emissions continue to grow. The transportation industry accounts for 24% of the world’s CO2 emissions from direct fuel consumption. As fossil fuel-powered passenger cars replace electric vehicles, freight carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced to all transportation services by land (railway, trucks, pipelines), sea (freighters), and air (freight planes). Includes. It just keeps growing. Between 2010 and 2050, global CO2 emissions from freight transportation are expected to quadruple.

Combining smart motor systems with acquired electric vehicle technology, Turntide is participating in efforts to solve global emission problems by improving efficiency and reducing energy use and waste. The Turntide Transport division will initially target electromechanical systems in several difficult-to-decarbonize markets, such as commercial and industrial vehicles, railroads, ships, and aerospace.

“Our world is at a turning point. We need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but despite the accelerating electrification of passenger cars, carbon dioxide emissions continue to grow,” Turn said. Ryan Morris, Chairman and CEO of Tide, said. “Turntide has been successful in reducing energy use and waste in the building environment, so it is important to translate this success into transport that helps combat the growing threat of climate change. These two experiences We are excited to incorporate innovation. As we enter the transportation market, companies must provide. ”

UK Secretary of Business and Energy Rt. Just. Kwasi Kwarteng MP said, “Reducing carbon dioxide emissions in transportation is the key to tackling climate change and welcomes Turntide’s investment to change this game. It’s cars, vans and roads on the road. Promote the technology needed to clean up the boats above. Our sea and air planes. ”

Turntide’s platform for sustainable operations combines smart motor systems with automation and cloud insights to dramatically improve the efficiency of building control, electric vehicles, and industrial processes, boost profits, and 100 % Smooth the global path to renewable energy. So far, Turntide has done this within the build environment. Primarily the modification of HVAC and agricultural electric motors with intelligent and optimal efficiency systems.

With the acquisition of Hyperdrive Innovation, one of the UK’s leading independent battery pack manufacturers, Turntide can incorporate energy storage into its solutions. Hyperdrive designs, develops and manufactures modular, high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for a wide range of applications.

The acquisition of the Gateshead business includes the facilities of the Gateshead Technical Center, which has designed power electronics for a wide range of vehicles for over 50 years under the former owner of BorgWarner. Of industrial electrical applications.

By integrating the technologies of both acquired businesses, Turntide Transport will become a one-stop powertrain platform provider including battery packs, power electronics, motors and connected intelligence to bring customers to market in the inevitable future of electricity. Reduces the time to.

“Electrification of transportation is inevitable, but not fast enough. We have succeeded in the environment built under our belt and incorporated the technologies of these two businesses into smart motor systems. This allows Turntide to simplify the path to sustainable transport. OBE’s Matt Boyle, Managing Director of Turntide Transport, said: “Gateshead is a digital business. Has become world-famous as a growth center for Gateshead. We look forward to making Gateshead a center of innovation in sustainable transportation. This is a move that reflects Gateshead’s confidence in the city. ”

Turntide has already begun to change the climate change tide in the built environment, bringing an average of 64% energy savings to customers, including companies such as Amazon, JLL, BMW and Five Guys. Turntide Transport was launched with customers around the world in production, including Aston Martin, Hitachi Rail, JCB and Volkswagen’s MAN division.

Learn more about Turntide Technologies and its platform for sustainable operation at turntide.com.

About Hyperdrive Innovation Ltd Founded in 2012, Hyperdrive Innovation designs and manufactures high-performance energy storage systems for powering off-highways and material handling vehicles, as well as stationary and portable energy storage systems. Customers include JCB, Hitachi Rail, Cargotec, and the world’s largest online grocery store. Hyperdrive is recognized for its growth and innovation in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 and FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growth Companies rankings. Innovation of the Year at the National Technology Awards. For more information on Hyperdrive Innovation, please visit hyperdriveinnovation.com.

About Turntide Turntide Technologies develops breakthrough sustainability technologies to reduce energy consumption and operating costs in buildings, agriculture and electricity transport, paving the way for 100% renewable energy and business sustainability. .. The Turntide Smart Motor System is part of an open platform for sustainable operation, driven by the patented Turntide Optimal Efficiency Motor with intelligent automation and cloud connectivity. The Turntide Platform drives sustainability goals, saves money and improves the sustainability of the entire enterprise. For more information, please visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT Jocelyn Johnson, Turntide, [email protected], 917-406-5886 Caroline Beckman, Trident DMG, [email protected], 202-440-1783 Graham Rob, RecognitionPR, [email protected], 01325 363436

Source Turntide Technologies

