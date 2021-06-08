Metro Google Pay Now Available on Android





According to the data, 98% of passengers have smartphones and want apps that can be used on Apple Watch, iPhone and Android phones, Metro officials said.

Washington Starting today, Metro officially launches SmarTrip on Google Pay, offering more options and convenience for Android customers wherever they go on the Metro system.

As DMVs recover from pandemics and more passengers use metro rails and metro buses, Android users can use SmarTrip cards, buy new cards, or use Google Pay to instantly value the card. Authorities say it will be possible to add more.

This breakthrough means that customers can get on the metro as easily as buying coffee on their mobile phones, said Metro General Manager / CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld to WUSA9. Said in a statement. This is an investment in the future of the metro, modernizing the system to incorporate many new technologies.

Customers can also use Metro to download the SmarTrip app from the Google Play store and exempt all Android users who purchase a virtual SmarTrip card in the first 6 months from the $ 2 SmarTrip card fee. ..

We want to make everyday things quick and easy with Google Pay, said product manager Alan Stapelberg. Commuters using Metro will now be able to use Google Pay as a ticket to board public transport in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, reducing the stress of commuting.

In addition to metro rails, metro buses, and metro-operated parking lots and garages, riders can pay with their Android phones wherever SmarTrip is accepted.

ARTDASHFairfax Connector CueRide OnTheBusCirculatorLoudoun County TransitOmniRide

In September 2020, Metro introduced the option to pay for Metro SmarTrip buses or trains using the iPhone for Apple iPhone users. Card readers are available at 91 metro stations, metro parking lots and parking lots, metro bus routes, and even regional buses throughout the DMV.

