How Ethan Lives Longer





Resident Evil Village and RE7 put Ethan Winters at all sorts of deadly dangers, including those that could possibly kill him. How does he live?

Resident Evil Village is full of horrific deaths, from the opening scene where Mia is shot by a gun to the hordes of villagers torn by Leica creatures. His eyes. Despite losing the most important organs, Ethan later revived, defeating Miranda in Resident Evil Village and saving her daughter.

At this point, Ethan has already shown countless regenerative powers. In Resident Evil 7, the obsessed Mia cuts her hand and then reconnects later in the story without much comment. Just pour first aid on your hands and arms to recover from any damage.

At the beginning of the village, part of his left hand was bitten by a lycan, after which his entire right hand was cut off by Lady Dimetresk. The bitten finger is not reconnected, but Ethan can fully use his left hand to perform the required function and reconnect his entire right hand without proper medical attention. I will.

How Ethan Stays alive in Resident Evil Village

Some may first write down Ethan’s inhumane healing abilities and magical resuscitation abilities of video games, but an unforgettable plot twist has already killed Ethan Winters in Resident Evil Village. Indicates that you are doing. Ethan has Evelyn’s vision of revealing Jack Baker’s murder in Resident Evil 7. After that, Ethan becomes infected with her mold and has the same regenerative power as Mia, the Baker family, and Evelyn herself. I gave him. The mold comes from the roots of a fungus called Megamysete, and Ethan destroys it at the end of the village to save Rosemary and dies again in the process.

What hasn’t been seen yet is the long-term effects of mold and the permanent death of Ethan Winters. If the sequel to Resident Evil Village is correct, the mystery of unlocking the camera and waiting for Rose to finish. Ethan could come back again by the time Rose was a teenager, as the mods revealed to see the person in. Often he’s already dead-allow him to appear in future sequels.

