How universal control works on macOS Monterey





The best moment of this year’s WWDC keynote was a brief demo of Universal Control, a feature of macOS. The idea is very simple. You can use your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad to control your iPad directly, and even drag and drop content between devices.

What impressed me very much about the demo was that everything looked easy and seamless. The classic Apple move didn’t require any setup. This segment spawned so fast that the Mac could even physically place the iPad in space and even know where to put the mouse pointer (which was wrong as a result).

After zapurdering the clip and asking Apple a few questions, I got a better understanding of what’s going on here. In fact, you’ll find that the whole system is simpler than it first looked. This is essentially a new way to use a set of technologies that Apple has already developed. It’s not a Universal Control knock. Sometimes the best software features are the result of wise thinking, not brute force technical improvements.

Here’s what’s happening in that demo:

First, you need to bring your iPad and Mac relatively close together. Universal Control builds on the same features of Continuity and Handoff, which have long been part of iOS and macOS. When the devices are close enough, the Bluetooth modules notify each other. Of course, all the devices here must be on the same iCloud account for this to work.

Then drag the mouse pointer to the left or right edge of your Mac screen, just beyond that edge to launch Universal Control. When you do this, your Mac thinks you’re trying to drag the mouse to another device (in this case, the iPad).

Therefore, there is no UWB position detection and it is just a good old assumption. One caveat is that if you have a large number of compatible devices, Monterey assumes that you are dragging towards the last iPad or Mac you interacted with.

At this point, a Wi-Fi Direct connection is established and you’ll see a small bar with a small bump on the side of your iPad. This is a kind of indicator that the iPad is aware that it is trying to drag the mouse. Continue dragging to release the bumps into a circular mouse pointer. When the mouse is on the iPad screen, both the mouse and the Mac keyboard control the iPad. Bring it back to your Mac and you’ll be in control of your Mac.

But the strange bar incorporates a clever little affordance. There are some arrows in it that give you a hint that you can slide the bump up and down before the iPad itself breaks. That way, you can align your iPad screen with your Mac so that dragging the mouse between the screens doesn’t cause strange jumps.

If you go through the same process and use Universal Control to set up a second device, you’ll have a maximum of three. If all this automatic setup seems like a hassle, just go to System Preferences and set your device as your favorite Universal Control buddy gadget.

Whatever you set up, you can drag and drop content between devices and transfer files using Wi-Fi Direct or USB. Of course, if you want to drag a file to your iPad, you need to have an app (such as a file) open that can accept the file.

It’s almost every long and short. According to Apple, details still need to be revealed, but they aren’t available in the first developer preview. For example, if you put the dock on the left or right edge of the screen, it’s unclear if this entire setup will work.

What I’m interested in about this system described in the video above is that it can only be achieved through a set of software enhancements that have been built into the iPad over the years.

Continuity, handoffs, and AirDrop. Universal Control isn’t strictly AirDrop, but the basic idea is the same. All of these are the basic ways Apple devices communicate directly with each other without going through the cloud. Multitasking. It doesn’t mention split screen, but it does mention drag-and-drop support with improved window options on the iPad. Keyboard and mouse support. This is clearly a prerequisite, but it wasn’t always clear whether Apple would add mouse support to the iPad. sidecar. Sidecar is a tool that allows you to use your iPad as a second Mac monitor. I don’t think Universal Control uses the same software as Sidecar, but I think there was a lesson about latency that proved useful here.

I foresaw that there would be a similar evolutionary story on the Mac side of this story. In the last few releases, we believe that the adoption of all iPad and iOS technologies in the Mac has had an impact. The Catalyst app has been transformed into a native iPad app for the M1 Mac. Control Center, shortcuts, and focus modes are all from iOS, which is also on the Mac.

It’s a good idea, but it’s wrong. According to Apple, the foundation on the Mac side is as simple as it looks, based on Continuity and Handoff.

I hope Universal Control works well in the real world like this step-by-step demo, but that’s not certain. But what I like about this feature is that it’s a clever rework of existing technology that Apple has already built for other purposes.

Within the Apple ecosystem, we anticipate that transactions made using only Apple devices will enable this synergistic integration. They were, in fact, rarer than I had guessed in the last few years. But as Mac and iPad begin to exchange more and more features with each other, we expect more of them in the future.

