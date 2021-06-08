Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) Review: Great Upgrades for Video Callers, Great Updates for Other Users





Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 looks much like its predecessor, except that it has a dimming screen to improve image quality.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Amazon’s latest mid-sized Alexa-powered smartscreen, the $ 130 updated Echo Show 8, is finally here (just in time for Prime Day, not less than that), but it’s just looking new. May not even be aware. In this repetitive update, Amazon avoided noticeable external design changes and instead focused on some important internal upgrades. That is, a more powerful 8-core processor and 13-megapixel camera that replaces the sissy and small 1 MP lens of previous models.

Like Significantly improved camera Pan and zoom center video call subject People detection can trigger automation Lovers can share photos to home screen Don’t like Adaptive display halfway Physical design updated It has not been

I’m fine with that. These two spec ridges alone allow for new features in device headings. Video call themes, even when navigating within frames using digital pan and zoom. Can be kept in the center. This is not the first smart device to have such a feature. The Facebook portal and Google’s Nest Hub Max initially had it, but it’s still a welcome improvement for Amazon devices.

Editor’s top pick

A new feature I personally like is the Echo Show 8 feature, which detects people entering and exiting a room and launches Alexa routines accordingly. Let’s take a closer look at how people detection can take other smart home devices to the next level and potentially save a little money.

Playing: Watch this: The new Echo Show 8 has been added enough to be valuable …

7:54

It also details all the other fun new features such as an adaptive display that adapts to ambient lighting conditions, a new shared home screen where loved ones can add photos, animated visual and audio reactions, augmented reality backgrounds, and more. I will. Here are just a few examples this summer.

First, let’s take a look at that heading.

The Echo Show 8’s new 13-megapixel camera pans and zooms through winding subjects to keep them front and centered (as seen in the first-generation Show 8).

Dale Smith / CNET video calling is the main attraction of the new Echo Show 8

The real questions when the smart home gadget is updated are: Who is the upgraded device really for? For Amazon’s Echo Show 8, the answer is as clear as the new 13MP image captured by the upgraded webcam. In other words, someone who makes video calls a lot.

This includes people like me who use Alexa’s drop-in feature to regularly connect with other people in different rooms in the same house.

Whether you’re calling someone outside the house or inside the house, the significantly improved camera dramatically improves the image quality of the person you’re calling. Echo Show 8’s new pan and zoom features greatly improve the quality of video calls.

But what if you’re not the person who makes frequent video calls (or if you’re using a different platform)? What should the new Echo Show 8 offer?

A thunderstorm struck while testing the new Echo Show 8 and provided a great opportunity to see the device’s new adaptive display in action.

Dale Smith / CNET The new ambient light sensor is good, but not good

Not long ago, one of the innovations Google introduced in the smart display category was a sensor that adjusts the screen brightness and color temperature of Google’s similarly medium-sized Google Nest Hub smart display to the ambient light of the room. The Google Nest display pops photos in a way that Amazon is struggling to mimic the new Echo Show 8.

This isn’t a big surprise–Amazon’s latest generation of the Echo Show 10 (which, as you know, rotates in a circle) was the first to incorporate adaptive display technology when it was introduced earlier this year. It was an Amazon smart screen. then.

Don’t get me wrong. Both Show 10 and the new Show 8 images look better than those rendered in the previous non-adaptive. The new adaptive screens aren’t as good as Google Nest Hub or Google Nest Hub Max.

The new Echo Show 8 can trigger Alexa routines when there are people in the room.

Save bandwidth, tablespace, and money with Amazon Person detection

When it comes to the number of smart home gadgets you want to clutter around your home, in most cases the smaller the more. So my ears were excited when Amazon announced last month that the new Echo Show 8 could trigger Alexa’s routine based on whether it detected a person in the room.

Smart displays, which are also motion sensors, add router bandwidth, wasted table and wall space, or even another gadget. Win-win-win.

Older generation Echo Shows also get shared home screen and video responsiveness

The new shared home screen that allows trusted loved ones to add photos to your Echo Show 8 display is great, but it’s not limited to the latest generation of devices. That’s good! It’s ridiculous for device makers to limit old gadget owners from enjoying new features just to give them a reason to upgrade. Bravo to Amazon so everyone can enjoy this feature.

Soon, you’ll be able to add animated heart-like animated visuals and audio reactions to any generation of video calls on Amazon’s Echo Show 8.

Amazon

The same is true for future visual and voice reactions in video calls and augmented reality backgrounds. Older devices can play, but comment on quality until you see these features actually working. Can’t.

That said, if you’re interested in setting up a shared home screen on your device (or someone else’s device), or if you want to learn more about the video features coming later this summer, a detailed guide to them. Please refer to the. New features etc.

Final decision: Is it worth upgrading to the new Echo Show 8?

Go back to the real question at the heart of every review. Is this device worth the hard earned money and money? Of course, it always depends on the individual and what the device is used for, but for the Echo Show 8, the answer is better than “no.” There are more “yes”.

The first-generation Echo Show 8 may appear in the song on Amazon Prime Day, June 21st and 22nd.

Chris Monroe / CNET

If you make and receive a lot of video calls, it’s worth it (although it’s worth giving the upgraded Echo Show 8 to the person who makes the most frequent calls, most).

If you’re a smart home enthusiast and always want to use motion sensors to automate your home, you still usually have a price tag around $ 40, and at least you can deduct that cost from the price. Use it as a reference when deciding whether to purchase Echo Show 8.

For casual users who want a smart screen that occasionally glances at the weather forecast, displays pictures of their loved ones, and sometimes plays music, now is the perfect time to start looking at Amazon Warehouse Deals. It’s time. First-generation Echo Show 8, especially (although this can’t be emphasized enough), Amazon Prime Day will be held on June 21st and 22nd, so the stock available is the lowest price throughout the year Of course, the new Show 8 is also likely to be price cut, so you can probably choose.

