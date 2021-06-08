The ability of the electro traveler is revealed





Key point lectro Traveler will be a support unit with a powerful energy battery Very well synergistic with energy-intensive units like Eula and Beidou Electro Traveler’s Burst has seemingly high DPS potential Is

The latest pre-installed patch for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update was a treasure trove of data miners. It seems that a fair amount of information has been revealed from the new file, including details of the final skill set for the Electro Travelers.

Travelers Electro’s skills are reportedly support-oriented like any other attunement, Genshin content creator Kiseki points out in a Facebook post. Leaks suggest that Electro Traveler is much more useful off-field and its capabilities bring out the full power of lightning. However, the information is not official and is subject to change.

This time MiHoYo seems to be paying more attention to ER. According to Leak, Electro Traveler will be a support character focused on the Energy Recharge aspect of the Electro element, as seen in its resonance effect.

The Electro Travelers Elemental skill allows you to perform three rapid electro-injection attacks that generate Magatama Jade. These Jades increase the character’s ER when picked up and provide burst energy. There can be up to two Jade at any time.

Electro Travelers Elemental Burst, on the other hand, focuses on the application of certain electros. When this ability is activated, lightning strikes enemies attacked by characters on the field with normal or charge attacks. This skill is similar to Xingqius Elemental Burst, but uses Electro DMG instead of Hydro.

If that information is true, Electro Traveler will be comparable to Xingqiu as a support character. This allows for some ridiculous team formation with near-permanent elemental burst uptime. Characters like Keqing take advantage of ER buffs and particle generation to fuel low cooldown bursts and allow them to cast as soon as the cooldown is over.

Anemo Traveler’s elemental skill is strengthened by pressing and holding Photo: Genshin Impact

The electro traveler can also be paired with Xingqiu to support the superconducting team. Phys DMG Cryo carry like Eula can always apply superconductivity, while Travelers Burst and Xingqius Rain Swords can repeatedly apply electrocharge to an unfortunate person who gets in the way.

The Inazuma update is still under development and it will take some time for the patch to be applied to the live server. In the meantime, players will be able to explore the new archipelago area at the Patch 1.6 Summer event and learn more about Kazuha, Hokuto, and Inazuma through new story quests.

