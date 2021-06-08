Supreme Court finds Google’s copy of Oracle’s API fair use-intellectual property





USA: Supreme Court finds Google’s copy of Oracle’s API fair

June 8, 2021

Davis & Gilbert

A recent Supreme Court ruling has finally put an end to the long-standing dispute between Oracle and Google over Google’s use of Oracle’s copyrighted Java application programming interface (API). The Supreme Court’s ruling, contrary to the federal Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling discussed in the previous warning, ruled that Google’s use of Oracle’s API is protected by fair use copyright protection. This decision may increase the chances for developers to use copyrighted API code.

Oracle’s Java Platform Oracle owns the widely used Java platform and Java programming language. The Java platform is available free of charge in certain situations under an open source license that is used to create and execute programs that use the Java programming language. type. However, Oracle charges a license fee to developers who want to use the API on competing platforms and electronic devices. By 2008, Java contained 166 API packages.

In programming languages ​​such as Java, APIs are basically coding shortcuts. A “label” used to call the actual code (implementation code) needed to implement a particular feature. These labels allow programmers to implement functionality using existing code. You don’t have to write new code to implement that function for each new platform or system. This allows programmers to write code in a new environment without having to learn a whole new coding language.

Oracle vs. Google In this case, Google copied 37 Java API packages and created their own implementation code to underpin those API packages for use by developers on the Android operating system. Google wanted developers to work on Android systems by allowing them to code using the same API shortcuts that Java developers are already familiar with. Google initially encouraged Sun Microsystems, the original owner of Java, to pay a license fee to use these APIs on competing Android platforms before Oracle acquired them. license.

Oracle has filed a proceeding against Google for infringing Oracle’s copyright in its code by copying 37 APIs. In a previous proceeding, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the structure, order, and composition of Java API packages are entitled to copyright protection. The Court of Appeals then examined whether Google’s use of Oracle’s API acted as a limited exception to copyright infringement and was exempt from fair-use defenses that allowed copying of copyrighted works in limited circumstances. Did. In considering this issue, the Court of Appeals ruled that the fair use defense did not apply. Google then appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which agreed to take on the matter.

Supreme Court Decision The Supreme Court dismissed the Court of Appeals in its decision and ruled that Google’s use of the Java API package was fair use. Copyright law provides for four non-exclusive factors to consider when determining whether the use of a work is fair use.

The purpose and nature of use, including whether the use is commercial in nature and whether the use is variable. The nature of the work; the amount and substance of the part of the work used. The impact of use on the market or value of a work.

The Supreme Court first considered the second factor and found that the API was farther than most computer programs from the “core of copyright.” Much of the value of APIs comes from computer programmers investing their time learning API systems. It’s also worth it because it relies on Google programmers learning and using Java to use other programs that Google didn’t copy.

Looking at the first factor, the court found that the purpose and nature of Google’s API usage was transformative as Google programmers used the API to develop new products for Android smartphones. Product. The court also believed that Google’s use of the API was undoubtedly commercial, especially in light of the “transformational role” that Oracle’s use of the API played in the development of Android systems. We have decided that we cannot deny the factor.

Third, the court focused on the amount and substance of the used portion of the work, Google copied only 11,500 lines of the 2.86 million lines of code, and the amount used was “tied together” for conversion purposes. I have. ” The weight of use that supports fair use.

Finally, the Supreme Court has also used market effectors fairly in light of the uncertainty about whether Sun can compete with Android in the smartphone business (assuming Java Se’s main markets are laptops and desktops). Certified to work in favor of. The use of Java comes from programmers being familiar with the API, rather than investing in Sun’s investment in creating the API, and forcing Oracle’s copyright claims limits the future creativity of new programs. There is a risk of harm to the general public.

Based on the above analysis, the Supreme Court ruled that Google’s use of Oracle’s API package constitutes fair use as a matter of law.

