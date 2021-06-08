Apple M1 Mac gets a fast new version of Adobe Lightroom Classic





Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Air was one of the first computers to feature its M1 processor.

Stephen Shankland / CNET This article is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

On Tuesday, Adobe released the first Lightroom Classic version tuned for Macs with the new M1 processor. This is good news for photographers who want to take advantage of Apple’s energy-efficient hardware.

This new software has a major new feature: the ability to quadruple the size of photos using Adobe Super Resolution technology. Debuting in Photoshop in March, Super Resolution allows photographers to zoom in on distant subjects and print photos in larger sizes. This feature is available in all versions of Lightroom, but is especially enhanced on the M1 Mac because Adobe leverages the AI-accelerated neural engine circuitry that Apple has built into the processor.

Adobe announced the progress of the M1 at Apple’s 2021 developer WWDC conference. Adapting software for the M1 Mac is a major focus for developers as Apple is in the process of replacing Intel-based machines for two years.

Apple launched the MacBook Air with the M1 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop in 2020, and in May added the chip to the new iMac. Apple’s M-series chip family, which replaces the Intel processor on the Mac, is similar to the A-series chips found in iPhones and iPads.

To get the most out of the M1 chip’s performance and battery-saving features, software such as Lightroom needs to be rebuilt for the processor. Apple’s Rosetta 2 technology can convert Intel Mac software to run on an M1 Mac, but if the software instructions are native to the M1, you’ll get full performance. Adobe provides software to both professionals and consumers, making it one of the most important products to make this difference.

Photoshop is Adobe’s top product, but Lightroom is widely used by photographers to edit and catalog photos. Lightroom comes in two versions: Lightroom, which stores photo catalogs in the cloud, and Lightroom Classic, which adds many advanced features to store photos on your computer. Adobe released M1 native Lightroom in December and Photoshop in March.

Lightroom is not the only Adobe software to move to the M1 environment. The company also announced that it will roll out M1 native versions of Illustrator design software and InDesign layout software. Premiere Pro video editing software for M1 Mac is available as a public beta test version.

Faster than the Intel i5-based MacBook Pro

According to third-party testing by Pfeiffer Consulting, Apple’s 13-inch M1-based MacBook Pro outperforms Intel-based models of the same size using the quad-core Intel Core i5 processor for many tasks. For example, Lightroom’s new AI-powered super-resolution feature took 10 seconds to convert a 12-megapixel photo to a 48-megapixel photo on an M1 machine, but 36 seconds on an Intel machine.

“On average, Lightroom Classic on Apple M1 systems performed more than twice as much as Intel systems, based on 10 different workflow benchmarks,” said Pfeiffer, who was commissioned by Adobe to perform the test. Mr. says.

For Premiere Pro Beta, Pfeiffer reported a 78% increase in M1 Mac speed in various tests. We got a 65% advantage in Illustrator and an 89% advantage in Photoshop.

Benchmark testing requires a lot of attention. First, many Mac owners use MacBooks with more powerful Intel Core i7 chips and use 6 or 8 processing cores, which gives them a better advantage over M1 Macs. You can fight. However, they are only available on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and are not yet on the market with M-series processors.

Lightroom’s mobile and PC subscribers are also now available with a collection of portrait editing presets for seven photographers tailored to different skin tones. A batch of Aundre Larrow presets that provided advice on shooting dark-skinned people and helped shoot the United Shades of America is also included in the free version of Lightroom for mobile devices.

