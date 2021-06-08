Apple and Google do their best with digital car keys





Screenshot: Apple

Apple today announced during its WWDC keynote that it has expanded its support for digital car keys in iOS 15. Combined with Google’s recent Android announcement at its own developer conference, it’s clear that a major transition to digital car keys will begin in earnest later this fall.

Apple first announced support for digital keys in cars last year, but today the company is introducing a new update to its iOS 15 wallet that allows the iPhone to connect to nearby cars via UWB. We have expanded our efforts. The addition of UWB support reflects a similar announcement made by Google during Google I / O regarding support for digital car keys via UWB or NFC, depending on the particular car model of Android 12. I will.

Currently, NFC and UWB will be the two main methods for implementing digital car keys, both of which have their strengths and weaknesses. NFC’s coverage is usually much shorter than UWB, so to unlock the door or start the car, tap your phone right next to the car or at a specific location in the car. is needed. However, because NFC is already built into all mobile phones except low-cost mobile phones, it’s relatively easy to move from traditional physical keys to new digital car keys.

UWB, on the other hand, has a potential range of over 100 feet. This means that the user may be able to start the car or turn on the heating / air conditioning from a distance away from the house. The line of sight to the vehicle. The downside is that UWB is still a relatively new technology and is currently only available on a small number of devices. This means that you may need to upgrade to a new phone to support UWB.

Here’s what Google’s digital car key interface looks like on Android 12. Apple is shown in the image above.Image: Google

G / O Media may charge a fee

Among Android phones, the two main devices that support UWB are the Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the standard S21Samsung states that UWB support is not included to keep prices down. And in the future, Google seems ready to add UWB support to the Pixel 6. For the iPhone, on the other hand, Apple started adding UWB support from the iPhone 11. Unfortunately, I’m out of luck before the iPhone XS.

With the exception of Tesla, BMW is currently the leading automaker in the price of digital car keys and has already partnered with Apple, Google and Samsung to support the initiative of some BMW models. It also supports digital car keys.

With the advent of digital car keys, life can be much easier. However, there are some issues as well. The most worrisome thing is that just losing a phone can lead to catastrophe. In addition to losing the main means for calling and sending messages to people, the rise of digital car keys and smart locks allows access to homes and cars if the phone is not accessible Because it may disappear. You can really get stuck in an emergency.

For some, that possibility may be enough to make you think twice about digital car keys, even if many manufacturers offer physical or card keys as a backup. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how quickly the general public accepts digital car keys. They will become more widely supported this fall.

In any case, between existing car makers like Tesla and the broader support coming soon in iOS 15 and Android 12, both tech giants and car makers will finally bring the key to the car in the 21st century. Seems ready.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos