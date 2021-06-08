Rainbow Six Quarantin is now called Rainbow Six Extraction





Getting Rainbow Six Quarantine’s new title, Extraction, may be a minor change, but it’s necessary given the context in which the game starts.

Following the great success of Rainbow Six Siege, the next entry in the tactical first-person shooter series has a lot of hope. Recently, Ubisoft revealed that the next Rainbow Six game has undergone its third name change since its announcement. Initially revealed as Rainbow Six Quarantine, it was temporarily renamed to Rainbow Six Parasite before gaining its final name, Rainbow Six Extraction.

The announcement came in the form of a teaser video, with several members of Ubisoft Montreal giving a brief overview of the game. The video was released prior to Ubisoft’s planned full release of the game during the Ubisoft Forward event, E3 2021, and the title change reminds us of the new meaning the word “quarantine” has taken over the past year. And great news.

Given the ongoing real-world crisis in many places as the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, many are not completely insensitive to titles that include the word “quarantine.” Even so, it can be awkward. Older titles may have had a negative impact on sales, making them socially conscious and suitable for marketing purposes.

Like everything else, the gaming world was heavily influenced by COVID-19. Games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6 were delayed after the studio was forced to move to a telecommuting model. If everyone is working remotely, share assets and keep everything secret. This transition was especially difficult for major developers with hundreds of people working on the same game, as it would be difficult to do.

These challenges may have caused problems with the game itself. For example, the infamous and nasty launch of Cyberpunk 2077 could be partly due to the inability of developers to access the test kit for the console version of the game. According to an anonymous interview with an employee of CD Projekt Red, telecommuting developers were unable to use these kits.

Lack of access to regular tools and development kits is a bigger, more obvious issue that seems minor when comparing Rainbow Six renaming. Still, changing quarantine to extract makes perfect sense. This allows developers to talk about the game every time someone says the title of the game, without arousing the negative emotions associated with last year. Uncertain and isolated experiences such as lockdown and quarantine. Those who need to escape from, and their new titles make Rainbow Six Extraction more likely to beat gamers.

