Google encourages users to adopt gender-neutral language

But now, tech companies are stepping into more difficult areas. In 2020, Google’s internal style guide was updated to encourage developers to avoid unnecessary gender-specific words in their documentation.

For example, the coder may discuss the man-hours involved in the project rather than mentioning the man-hours.

The authors of the guide suggested that all humanity could be replaced by all humanity.

On May 18, the company announced that it was further promoting inclusive languages. Google Docs, a popular free word processing software, will soon keep people away from sexist expressions, such as general use like the chair. Instead, it is gender-neutral, including the chair. Providing suggestions.

It’s right for tech companies to recognize the problem. Although not in the same category as misspellings and grammatical puzzles, sexist prejudices come through English and other languages.

Consider that there is no female equivalent to a master who has no unpleasant secondary meaning. S … and w ….. are types of slander, so they are rarely thrown by men.

However, Google’s target is the so-called general men. For a long time, English traditionalists have said that men include women.

Under this rule, everyone is gender-neutral in their opinion, and there is no problem with the general chair, air force, and firefighters. (In other languages, mixed or unknown people are also referred to in men’s.) But with words like chairman and sex-neutral, he is not truly gender-neutral. Men are easier to imagine than women.

In some European countries, feminists are seeking feminized titles, so the female president of Spain is now La President, not El Presidente. However, English-speaking feminists do not recommend, but rather paradoxically, certain feminized titles such as poets and actresses. And this solves the question of what to do with general directives. The language still tends to be masculine by default.

Vice President and Former President of Argentina (2007-2015) Cristina Fernandez speaks on her first day as Senator Chairman at the Argentine National Convention on Economic Emergency Law held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 20, 2019.・ De Kirchner.

The solution in English is to prefer a new title, regardless of gender, such as a mail carrier or police officer. But again, there are difficulties.

Some positions look particularly ugly in this format: no one seems to love (and therefore want to hire) a chair person, chairs are fine for some observers, but others Can’t see part of the furniture. There is further disagreement as to whether such a form should be universal or whether it is permissible to call a male police officer a police officer.

In such a volatile situation, tech companies are on a difficult path.

There is growing awareness that sexist languages ​​are a problem. At the same time, tech giants have become so powerful that they are making important policy decisions in their daily lives without sufficient clarity and insight into how those decisions were made. Believed.

All big companies are under pressure not only to sell widgets, but to deal with the hot button issue of the day. Attempting to please one voter often offends another. If you try to split the difference later, the first difference will be furious again.

Companies that manufacture coffee machines and shoes are already facing these problems. When tech giants intervene in politics, their enormous influence effectively guarantees a backlash from one or another party.

There’s something tech companies can do for inclusiveness. At the same conference where the language change was announced, Google said it would improve the treatment of black and brown skin on smartphone cameras. But the language agrees with the problem. The solution is less obvious, even among those who do.

© 2020 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All copyright owned. From The Economist issued under license. The original article can be found at www.economist.com.

