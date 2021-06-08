Major websites have stopped. Internet infrastructure looks unstable.





Consumers were shocked this morning by a message that the Error 503 service was unavailable on some of their favorite websites.

The outage of cloud software provider Fastly has darkened various areas of the Web, including Reddit, the New York Times, and even the UK Government website. Fastly states that it has identified the issue and has begun to fix it. One hour after the outage was first reported, Fastly said its global network was back online. Most of the affected websites also seem to be back online.

It was a trivial matter for consumers and investors on Tuesday morning, but it could be a bigger problem. Recent hacking and outage episodes such as SolarWinds hacks and Colonial pipeline ransomware attacks show that Internet infrastructure is not as robust as expected.

For now, it’s the inventory of web service companies that have encountered affected issues. Fastly fell 1.7% on Tuesday morning. It can also be costly for companies that need to enhance their web security.

However, it’s good news for security providers. The problem of one company is always an opportunity for another. For example, FireEye rose about 2% in pre-market transactions.

The power outage on Tuesday looks like a moment, but security issues haven’t been resolved. Investors should ask themselves what they are doing to keep their business safe.

Alroot

*** Travel demand surges as Americans take their long-awaited vacation

Travel demand in the United States is skyrocketing as vaccinated travelers embarking on their long-awaited vacations wanting to escape the restrictions of the new coronavirus infection. On Monday, the CEOs of six airlines flying between the United States and the United Kingdom joined other industry leaders and called for the resumption of transatlantic travel.

The American Travel Agents said on Monday that continued restrictions on international travel would cost the US economy $ 325 billion and 1.1 million jobs by the end of 2021. More than 1.98 million people at US airport checkpoints on Sunday Passed through and set a new pandemic high. Transport Security Agency. That’s more than four times the number of 441,255 people who flew on the same day in 2020. The first Celebrity Cruises vessel will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 26th. Tickets are well above 2019 levels at US ports in July, according to JPMorgan’s research notes. TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer recently told CBS’s Face the Nation that people are hoping for longer vacations and 40% will spend more money.

Next Schedule: On Monday, Spain could prove that vaccinated tourists and cruise ship passengers had recovered from the coronavirus within 48 hours of arrival, or proved negative on the Covid-19 test. We have started to welcome people who can. France will open its doors to vaccinated travelers from the United States and other countries starting Wednesday.

Janet H. Cho

*** Apple announces new privacy options and FaceTime features

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference began virtually on Monday with a two-hour keynote speech by CEO Tim Cook and other executives, with no flashy hardware announcements, but various platform and feature updates. I explained in detail about.

New privacy features give users control over how their online data is used by third parties. For example, you can prevent marketers from seeing your email when it’s opened in Apple’s Mail app. Changes to FaceTime video communication tools include new audio features, grid mode for multi-participant calls, scheduling features, and the ability to share movies, music, and TV. The improved photo memory feature combines camera images with smartly selected music from Apple Music. Apple Wallet allows users to add digital keys for cars, homes, offices, and hotels, as well as driver’s license information in some states. Hyatt Hotels will introduce digital keys to more than 1,000 accommodations from Apple Wallet this fall.

Next Schedule: The conference, which runs through Friday, will take place in Apple’s court after a battle with Fortnite video game developer Epic Games. The trial highlighted a nasty relationship with Apple, which controls access to more than a billion iPhone users around the world, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Liz Moyer

*** FDA approval for Biogens’ Alzheimer’s disease drug offers promise, despite concerns

Biogens Aducanumab is the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in about 20 years and has been welcomed as a breakthrough despite concerns about its high price and ability to help all patients with progressive degenerative diseases. ..

The FDA gave expedited approval of the treatment on Monday, explaining that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. Biogen will also need to conduct new randomized controlled trials of the drug to confirm its benefits. Biogen estimates that aducanumab costs $ 56,000 a year at maintenance dose levels and potential out-of-pocket costs are over $ 10,000, according to health insurer Cigna Corp. Higher than $ 2,560 and $ 8,290 per year, which are said to be cost-effective. Aducanumab is intended for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease who have confirmed amyloid protein accumulation. Dr. Richard Isaacson, director and paid consultant at Weil Cornell Medicine’s Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention Clinic, said monthly infusions and regular MRI monitoring at the clinic to prevent small cerebral hemorrhage that could have side effects. Still, for more than 6 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease, some foretell the possibility. Harry Johns, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, said today is a new day. This approval allows people with Alzheimer’s disease to spend more time living a better life. ..

Biogen’s approval was given as sales of Tecfidera, a treatment for multiple sclerosis, declined and patent protection was lost. Biogen expects aducanumabs’ initial sales to be modest, but analysts surveyed sales for the FactSet project of $ 62.7 million in 2021, $ 63.2 million in 2022, and 2023. Is estimated to be $ 1.6 billion.

Janet H. Cho

*** The US Senate is poised to pass the Chinese bill

The US Senate could pass a wide range of Chinese bills today that will garner bipartisan support for large-scale investments to increase technology’s dominance over China.

This package focuses on strengthening US leadership in areas such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and advanced manufacturing. This package also includes funding to increase domestic chip production. Other proposals seek to ensure US research and innovation at academic centers, from foreign intervention to the call for a domestic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This package is for policy makers to human rights. Evolving in multiple ways to try to find a balance between US companies fighting back to China with concerns and technology-related issues while avoiding damage to profitable businesses in China Provides a framework for US-China relations.

Analysts say the Senate’s margin of support for the bill can indicate how quickly the bill passes the House of Representatives.

Connor Smith and Reshma Capadia

*** US seizes $ 2.3 million ransom paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department tracked 64 of the 75 Bitcoins used in the transaction on Monday, about half of the $ 4.4 million ransom paid by US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline to a group of Russian hackers last month. And announced that it was recovered.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Bitcoin worth about $ 2.3 million after law enforcement officials tracked funds involved in identifying about 23 electronic accounts belonging to a Russian group known as the Dark Side. Prices have fallen since the cyber attack last month), he said. A US judge allowed the federal government to break into one of the accounts called a wallet on Monday. For one of these accounts, the FBI had a private key equivalent to a password. The FBI launched a Dark Side investigation last year and identified more than 90 hacking victims in areas such as manufacturing, law, insurance, healthcare and energy, Paul M. Abbate, deputy director, said at a press conference.

: President Joe Biden is likely to mention Russia’s responsibility for a cyberattack targeting the United States in recent months at a summit meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week.

Pierre Bryan

*** ***

