AT & T and Google collaborate to launch a new promotion to offer Stadia Pro for free for 6 months

Google’s Stadia video gaming service expanded to Android TV and Google TV on Monday, but that doesn’t mean Google’s move is over. On Tuesday, search giants announced a new partnership to offer AT & T wireless and fiber users Stadia Pro for six months free of charge.

Stadia is Google’s video game streaming service that competes with Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation. Regular Stadia is free for anyone with a Gmail address, but the $ 10 / month Stadia Pro subscription includes new free games each month and offers discounts on certain titles. At 1080p).

In addition to the newly announced extensions to Android TV and Google TV devices, Stadia can be played via the Safari web app on iOS and iPadOS via Android phones and Chrome browsers.

The new promotion is available to new Home Internet users who have signed up for either the carrier’s 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1 Giga plan. New wireless users can take advantage of this transaction when they sign up for an unlimited plan and get a new 5G device.

If you are an existing AT & T user, you will need to upgrade to a 5G phone and take advantage of the “eligible” unlimited plan. Compatible plans include recent options such as Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite, and older “legacy” unlimited plans such as Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Choice II, Unlimited Enhanced Choice, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Enhanced Plus, Unlimited & More. It is included.

Similarly, existing AT & T Internet users will need to upgrade to one of the telecommunications giants’ 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1 giga plans to take advantage of this promotion.

Stadia can be played on a variety of controllers, but as part of this promotion, you can upgrade your plans and devices to buy a bundle that includes your Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra for $ 20. This is a $ 80 discount from the regular $ 100 price of the bundle.

The AT & T-Google partnership is the latest move to expand from wireless carriers to gaming and encourage people to update their home internet and wireless plans.

Last month, Verizon announced that it would offer free 12-month subscriptions to Apple’s Arcade for iOS and Google’s Play Pass for Android to those who switched to the top Play More and Get More plans. The largest carriers in the United States offer one of several other, or older, unlimited plans, free of charge for six months.

In 2020, Verizon partnered with Stadia to offer Stadia Pro, controllers and Chromecast Ultra to new users who have signed up for the Fios Gigabit Home Internet Plan or 5G Home Services for three months free of charge.

