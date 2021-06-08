Global glitch: Internet swath goes down after cloud outage





London (AP) On Tuesday, after the outage of cloud service company Fastly, several websites around the world were temporarily taken offline, revealing how important the few companies that run Internet plumbing became. I did.

I couldn’t access dozens of sites, including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, Guardian, and the UK Government homepage.

In Asia, cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore have also been affected, and users are no longer able to access CNN’s website. In China, where most foreign media websites are blocked, there was little discussion about the outage of social media platforms such as Weibo.

San Francisco-based Fastly recognized the issue before 6am Eastern Standard Time. The company has made repeated updates on its website, saying it is continuing to investigate the issue.

About an hour later, the company said: The problem has been identified and the fix has been applied. When global services are resumed, customers may be overloaded with origin. It seems that many of the early hit sites are back online.

Fastly said it has identified the service configuration that triggered the interruption. In other words, the outage appears to have occurred internally.

Nonetheless, all major futures markets in the United States plummeted after a power outage almost a month after the cyberattack that caused the operators of the largest fuel pipeline in the United States to shut down.

Fastly began recovering from an outage about an hour after it occurred in the morning of European time, before most Americans woke up, according to Kentik’s measurements of Internet traffic.

Doug Madory, an expert on Internet infrastructure at Kentik, said it appears to be slowly recovering. Fastly is one of the largest CDNs in the world, and he said it was a serious problem because it was a global outage.

Fastly is a content distribution network. It provides an important but behind-the-scenes cloud computing edge server for many of the most popular sites on the Web. These servers store or cache content, such as images and videos, in locations around the world, so they’re closer to you, so you can get content faster and more smoothly instead of accessing the site’s original server. Fastly’s service means that European users can get content 200-500 milliseconds faster when they visit an American website.

Given that the impact of the Fastlys issue relies heavily on big tech companies such as Amazon’s AWS cloud services rather than a more decentralized model, it highlights the relative vulnerabilities of the current Internet architecture. I am doing it.

Even the largest and most sophisticated companies will experience outages. But they can also recover fairly quickly, Madley said.

This was the way power outages were previously recognized

When the outage occurred, some visitors who tried to access CNN.com received the message “Fastly error: Unknown domain: cnn.com”. When I try to visit the Financial Times website, I get a similar message, and when I visit the New York Times and UK government gov.uk sites, I see the Error 503 Service with a line called Varnish cache server, a technology built by Fastly. An Unavailable message was returned. on.

DownDetector, which tracks Internet outages, posted a report that dozens of sites were down, stating that Fastly could be a widespread outage.

Frank Bajak of Boston and Zen Soo of Hong Kong contributed to this report.

